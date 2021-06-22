High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment - 2020 Review and Key Challenges for 2021

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Net Worth (HNW) Offshore Investment - Drivers and Motivations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Summary



The offshore wealth management market has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, rebounding sharply after the volatility of Q1 2020. The pandemic has reshaped the offshore market, with the role of Asia Pacific rising as a destination for non-resident investors mainly based in North America and Europe.



This report draws on our 2019 and 2020 Global Wealth Managers Surveys to analyze the drivers behind offshore investments in the HNW space, along with our wide-ranging 2020 Banking & Payments Survey, which offers insight into retail investors with offshore investments. It examines and contrasts offshore HNW investment preferences across multiple jurisdictions and wealth tiers, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of what is motivating HNW investors to look to offshore booking centers. The report outlines key challenges facing the wealth management industry in 2021, taking into account the impact of the pandemic and increasing digitization.



Scope

Non-resident investment assets reached an all-time high in Q3 2020, with further growth expected in 2021.

Roughly 10% of investors have offshore investments, although this figure approaches a third in the Middle East and Africa.

While not an overt driver, expats are a core demographic of the offshore investment market.

As the recovery takes hold, international trade and business supply chains are expected to increasingly drive more HNW wealth to be booked offshore.

COVID-19 and its effects on local markets are expected to drive more investors to offshore wealth in North America, while the pandemic has little impact on Asia Pacific's investment intentions.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the growth of the non-resident investor segment in recent years.

Identify which offshore booking centers are gaining market share amid the pandemic.

Gain insight into the drivers behind retail and HNW investor offshoring.

Forecast HNW demand for offshore wealth management in all key markets.

Size key market segments within the offshore investment market.

Map offshore product and service provision across the world.

Examine the effects of COVID-19 on the HNW offshore investment portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors



2. Offshore Market Trends

2.1 Non-resident investment assets have hit an all-time high

2.2 Challenges are mostly fears of a repeat of past government action

2.3 More and more investors are open to booking assets abroad



3. Profiling Offshore Investors

3.1 Onshore investors are the core of the offshore market

3.2 While many have offshore accounts, few outside of the HNW client base are worth pursuing

3.3 Offshore investment drivers reflect a desire to seek out the best investment management



4. Offshore Service Provision

4.1 Portfolio preferences of offshore investors

4.2 Offshore wealth management is well developed in most regions

4.3 Digitization has become central to the offshore investment market



5. Appendix

5.1 Abbreviations and acronyms

5.2 Definitions

5.3 Methodology

5.4 Secondary sources

5.5 Further reading



Julius Baer

