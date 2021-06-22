USD 16.36 Billion Chronic Wound Care Market [2021-2027] | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Wound Care Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “ chronic wound care market ” size is projected to reach USD 16.36 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in the technological integration will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Chronic Wound Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, and Arterial Ulcers), By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Wound Care Centers, and Homecare Settings & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 10.12 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Chronic wounds are diseases that haven’t been successfully treated during the process of treatment of repair. The costs associated with chronic wounds are much higher than normal disease treatment. According to data published by the US National Library of Medicine, in 2018, around 5.7 million people in the United States suffered from chronic wound diseases. The high prevalence of the disease will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





The high emphasis on early detection and treatment of chronic diseases will also contribute to market growth. Chronic wounds can result in severe conditions that can be potentially life-threatening; a factor that has created huge awareness regarding the treatment of the disease. The presence of several large scale healthcare companies, coupled with the massive investments in product R&D, will emerge in favor of growth of the overall chronic wound care market in the coming years.

This report focuses on Chronic Wound Care Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Chronic Wound Care Market.Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





List of companies profiled in the report:

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

Coloplast Corp (Humlebaek, Denmark)

ConvaTec Inc. (England, U.K.)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (New Jersey, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Tissue Regenix (West Yorkshire, U.S)

Other Players





Decrease in Hospital Visits During Covid-19 Pandemic will have an Adverse Effect on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has instilled a sense of panic and confusion among people across the globe. The rapid spread of the disease has compelled people to stay indoors. Moreover, governments of several countries across the world have taken several efforts to curb the spread of the disease; lockdown and social distancing being the most effective measures. As a result, the number of hospital visits during the pandemic has gone down significantly. This factor will negatively affect the chronic wound care market in the immediate future.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Health Reimbursement Policies will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, especially in the Unites States, will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this region. Moreover, the presence of adequate health reimbursement policies will lead to a wider adoption of chronic wound care in this region. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 3.87 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a high CAGR in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies in countries such as India and China.

Industry Developments:

July 2018: A team of scientists at Tufts University announced the launch of a new smart bandage to monitor chronic wounds and automatically deliver antibiotics at wound site when they are required.

Constant Product Innovations will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, several large scale companies are looking to invest more in product innovations with a bid to acquiring a wider consumer base. The increasing investments in product innovations will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In February 2019, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of a new advanced dressing made from an advanced product. The company announced the launch of ‘MaxioCell,’ a product that is made from chitosan. Through this product, the company will look to strengthen its position in the global market. Axio Bioslolutions’s latest product will not just benefit the company but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall chronic wound care market in the foreseeable future.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Chronic Wounds, By Key Countries/ Regions, 2019 New Product Launches, By Key Market Players Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.)

Global Chronic Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diabetic Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Ulcers Arterial Ulcers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Wound Care Devices Active Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Wound Care Centers Homecare Settings & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Chronic Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diabetic Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Ulcers Arterial Ulcers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Wound Care Devices Active Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Wound Care Centers Homecare Settings & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Chronic Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diabetic Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Ulcers Arterial Ulcers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Wound Care Devices Active Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Wound Care Centers Homecare Settings & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe







Toc Continue…





Quick Buy - Chronic Wound Care Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100222





Segmentation of Chronic Wound Care Market :

By Type of Chronic Wound

Venous Ulcer

Arterial Ulcer

Diabetic Ulcer

Pressure Sore

Others

By Product

Wound Dressings

Wound Treatment Devices

Cleansing Agents

Antibiotics

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Wound Care Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Homecare Settings Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

and Middle East & Africa





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Swabs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ureteroscope Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flexible, Semi-flexible, and Rigid), By Application (Urolithiasis, Urolithial Carcinoma, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Test Types (HCV Serologic Tests (HCV Ab), HCV RNA Tests, and HCV Genotype Tests), By Technology Type (ELISA, and PCR), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Labs, and Others) and Forecast, 2020-2027

Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, Others), By Form, By Source Type, By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



