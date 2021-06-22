Biden Administration Asked to Release Trump Administration Small Business Data

Petaluma, CA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Small Business League (ASBL) has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Small Business Administration (SBA) [Case No. 4:21-cv-02877-DMR] for the names of all the firms which reportedly recieved federal small business contracts under the Trump Administration.

The ASBL believes the data will prove the Trump Administration cheated legitimate small businesses and particularly small businesses owned by women, minorities and service-disabled veterans out of hundreds of billions in federal contracts. Federal law mandates small businesses receive a minimum of 23% of the total value of all federal contracts.

ASBL research has found that the Trump Administration cheated legitimate small businesses in two ways. Firstly, in lieu of giving legitimate small businesses 23% of all federal contracts as the Small Business Act mandates, Trump officials fabricated compliance by excluding over one trillion a year in federal acquisitions from those calculations. Secondly, the ASBL believes the Trump Administration included billions in federal contracts and subcontracts to Fortune 500 companies, their subsidiaries and thousands of other large businesses in the volume of federal contracts the administration claimed were awarded to small businesses.

ASBL President Lloyd Chapman stated, “Trump implemented policies that devastated federal programs for legitimate small businesses across the country and he slashed the operating budget of the SBA to the point that the agency has essentially been closed. The SBA is the one and only agency in government to assist the over 30 million small businesses that are responsible for the mass majority of all net new jobs in America. Those small businesses are also responsible for over fifty percent of the GDP and over 90 percent of all U.S. exports. If President Biden is serious about boosting the middle-class economy and creating jobs, he needs to reopen the Small Business Administration and end the rampant fraud and abuse that has devastated federal programs for the legitimate small businesses across the nation where most Americans are employed."

ASBL’s Freedom of Information Act request was filed by the San Francisco law firm of Cannata, O’Toole, Fickes and Olson. The ASBL currently has two cases in federal court [Case No. 3:20-cv-04619-JSC, Case No. 4:21-cv-02877-DMR] to obtain data on the Trump Administration’s policies which harmed small businesses.

