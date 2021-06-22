Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the new 2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual, a hefty 150+ page report, you will find:

Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate marketplaces and classified sites and apps by visits globally

Top 10: By revenues globally

Industry trends: Brokerage/Classifieds hybrid model, full-service rental marketplaces, virtual tour proptech

Company spotlights: CoStar, Navent, DomClick, REA Group and more.

COVID-19 Effect: Property in the Pandemic: Are the changes permanent?

Companies to Watch: Beike, Pacaso, IMyanmarHouse & ShweProperty

And much more...

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Covid-19 and property: Will the pandemic change it all?

Industry trends

The brokerage-classified hybrid model is surging in Asia

Can full-service rental marketplaces go mainstream?

Finance is a complex opportunity for classified sites

Online auctions and expos drive sales

Virtual-tour proptech is prospering

Company spotlights

The Top 10 real estate marketplaces by revenue

CoStar Group: Cements lead in rentals, eyes new deals

DomClick: Bank-backed vertical is a financing first

EQT: Private equity firm to challenge leadership in Italy

Navent: LatAm specialist uses scale to build network

Rightmove: Can the incumbent be dislodged?

Elara Tech: REA Group takes control

Square Yards: Growing in a fragmented Indian market

Sahibinden: Market leader verticalizes with RealEstate360

United States: 'One-stop shop' becomes the norm

Companies to Watch

Beike: Hybrid model creates new revenue leader

Myanmar: Two verticals compete to lead frontier market

Pacaso: Former Zillow execs launch new marketplace

Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites

Global roundup of new tech and products

Top real estate ad sites/apps by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w4bfr