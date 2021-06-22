2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the new 2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual, a hefty 150+ page report, you will find:

  • Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate marketplaces and classified sites and apps by visits globally
  • Top 10: By revenues globally
  • Industry trends: Brokerage/Classifieds hybrid model, full-service rental marketplaces, virtual tour proptech
  • Company spotlights: CoStar, Navent, DomClick, REA Group and more.
  • COVID-19 Effect: Property in the Pandemic: Are the changes permanent?
  • Companies to Watch: Beike, Pacaso, IMyanmarHouse & ShweProperty
  • And much more...

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Covid-19 and property: Will the pandemic change it all?
  • Industry trends
  • The brokerage-classified hybrid model is surging in Asia
  • Can full-service rental marketplaces go mainstream?
  • Finance is a complex opportunity for classified sites
  • Online auctions and expos drive sales
  • Virtual-tour proptech is prospering
  • Company spotlights
  • The Top 10 real estate marketplaces by revenue
  • CoStar Group: Cements lead in rentals, eyes new deals
  • DomClick: Bank-backed vertical is a financing first
  • EQT: Private equity firm to challenge leadership in Italy
  • Navent: LatAm specialist uses scale to build network
  • Rightmove: Can the incumbent be dislodged?
  • Elara Tech: REA Group takes control
  • Square Yards: Growing in a fragmented Indian market
  • Sahibinden: Market leader verticalizes with RealEstate360
  • United States: 'One-stop shop' becomes the norm
  • Companies to Watch
  • Beike: Hybrid model creates new revenue leader
  • Myanmar: Two verticals compete to lead frontier market
  • Pacaso: Former Zillow execs launch new marketplace
  • Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites
  • Global roundup of new tech and products
  • Top real estate ad sites/apps by country

