Affimed to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Corporate Update July 1, 2021

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it will release first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 1, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and recent corporate developments.



The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the first quarter results call, please dial +1 (409) 220-9054 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 8000 323836 for international callers, and reference passcode 4485380 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call please visit the “Investors” section of company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/. A replay of the call will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days after the call.

