Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $4.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The high growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the market. The market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment and related services.Microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment are used to diagnose infectious diseases by examining pathogens.



These instruments include incubators, autoclave sterilizers, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, molecular diagnostic instruments, reagents pathogen specific kits and general reagents.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analysers; by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centres, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes; by laboratory instruments into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems; by micro-biology analyzers into microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes; by reagents into pathogen-specific kits, general reagents.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Unfavourable regulatory scenarios is one of the major restraints in the microbiology diagnosis devices market.In the US, section 510(k) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act states that every device manufacturer must register with FDA and notify their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance.



These pre-market notifications are considered to be lengthy, rigorous and time-consuming processes for the approval of medical devices.If in case the submission fails due to some uncertainty, the company has to reperform all the tests and resubmit the premarket approval application.



For instance, a ’Verticle Autoclave’, a microbiology diagnostic device, complies with the strict international directives and standards such as capacity of 80-120 litre autoclave chamber volume, low sensitivity loads, restrictions on temperature calibration and a certificate from ISO17025 accreditation lab for temperature, pressure gauges & timer.



In April 2017, the European parliament approved the 2012 proposal of European Commission for regulations on in-vitro diagnostic Medical Devices (IVD) and other medical devices.The two new regulations replace the three existing directives on medical devices in order to enhance patient safety.



These changes by the EU legislation aids in the development of microbiology diagnostic devices, as they focus on providing transparency of information through EUDAMED (the new European database of medical devices), allowing manufacturers to monitor products, stronger clinical evidence, post-market surveillance, and enhance safety improvements.



In February 2019, Biomerieux, biotechnology company specialized in in vitro diagnostics, acquired Invisible Sentinel, a US-based company, for $75 million.This acquisition enables bioMérieux’s to expand its customer segments, innovative alternatives to deliver accurate results by rare pathogen testing and challenging food matrices.



Invisible Sentinel provides microbial detection tools and devices for food and beverage molecular testing in order to improve safety, quality and productivity. These provide bioMérieux’s molecular food testing solution, ’GENE-UP®’, an opportunity to adapt Invisible Sentinel assays to process high volumes of samples.



Increasing funding of public and private investments in the medical devices is driving the growth of microbiology diagnostic devices market.Increasing Investments indicates rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices thereby indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth.



For instance, India introduced ¥544 billion (~$4.90 billion) of medical devices in 2019 & transported ¥178 billion (~$1.60 billion) of medical devices with a market size at retail & institutional sales level of above ¥1500 billion (~$13.52 billion). It has the potential for above ¥ 1000 billion (~$9.02 billion) investment in medical devices over the next 5 years. The increasing investments on digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and non-invasive monitoring capability, delivery of gene therapy and regenerative medicines technologies, customized 3D printing of medical devices are expected to drive the microbiology diagnostic devices market.



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to its cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants and comprehensive genomic coverage.Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with an ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria.



BioMérieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMérieux EpiSe, a NGS service which will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



