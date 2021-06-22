Saudi Arabia Used Car Industry Outlook to 2025 - Digital Enablement, Technological Advancements and Growing Demand from Smaller Cities to Drive Used Car Sales in Saudi Arabia: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Saudi Traffic Department introduced the facility for online transfer of ownership for sale of vehicles amidst the Covid-19 lockdown to enable transfer without requiring a periodic technical inspection. This move is expected to facilitate used car sales in the future due to increase ease for buyers & sellers.

The adoption of online channels for purchasing cars is rapidly increasing as a spill-over of the Covid-19 pandemic. SyarahOnline, the recently launched e-commerce car service of Syarah, sold ~420 new & used cars prior to the VAT increment.

Shift towards Online Platforms: In order to tap the more consumers, many authorized dealerships are expected to increase their presence online. Along with listing of used car inventory online, some dealerships are planning to develop e-commerce platforms to sell used cars and to enable 100% online end-to-end transactions from the convenience of the homes without having to visit the showrooms.

Increasing Demand for SUVs & Crossovers: Although traditionally, sedans have dominated the used car sales in the Kingdom, recently there has been increasing demand for SUVs & crossovers. SUVs and crossovers are suitable for the hot & harsh climatic conditions in the country and have relatively longer ownership period.

Leveraging Latest Technologies: The online platforms as well as dealerships looking to expand their presence online, plan to implement latest technologies such as 360 degrees 3D view of the interiors & exteriors, artificial intelligence to leverage consumer behavioural insights and more in order to create a better user browsing experience. These technologies along with the provision of detailed vehicle history & inspected reports are expected to be a game changer in the market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, Pick-ups and Luxury), By Brand (Toyota, Hyundai, GMC & Chevrolet, Ford and Others), By Type of Sourcing, By Age of Vehicle (Less than 1 year, 1-3 years, 3-5 years & More than 5 years), By Kilometers Driven (Less than 50,000 Km, 50,000-80,000 Km, 80,000-120,000 Km & More than 120,000 Km) and By Region (Northern, Southern, Central, Eastern and Western) " observed that the used cars market in Saudi Arabia after declining post 2016, witnessed recovery in 2019 and improvement in the used to new car sales ratio. Increasing value-added service offerings, rising presence of dealerships online and introduction of Mojaz online vehicle history report are further expected to drive the industry's growth in the future. The Used Car Industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% on the basis of gross transaction value over the forecast period 2019-2025.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025

Related Reports

Spain Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 – Growth within Car Rental Companies Coupled with Shared Vehicle Mobility Segment to drive Used Car Sales Volume in Spain

The market was observed in its growth stage along with approximately 7% CAGR in terms of used car sales volume during the review period 2013-2018. Factors such as augmented carpooling, amplified online penetration by the dealership companies, availability of the financing and insurance options which makes it convenient and easy for the customers and provides a pleasant experience to the buyers of the used car.

France Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 – Surge in Demand for Rental Cars Backed by Increased Online Used Car Sales

France used car market is at a late growth stage along with single-digit CAGR in terms of sales volume during the year 2018. Factors such as increased online penetration by the dealership companies, availability of the financing and insurance options make it convenient and easy for the customers and provide a pleasant experience to the buyers of the used car.

UK Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 – Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized Market); Type of Used Cars (MPVs / Sedan, Economy / Hatchbacks and SUVs); Kilometers Driven(Less than 5,000 km; 5,000-20,000 km; 20,000-50,000 km; 50,000-80,000 km; 80,000-120,000 km and Above 120,000 km); By Year of Manufacture (< 2000, 2000-2002, 2003-2005, 2006-2008, 2009-2012 and 2013-2018); and By Car Make (Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Vauxhall, BMW, Honda, Kia, Lexus, Renault and Others).

The reports provides a comprehensive analysis on used car industry of the UK. The report covers various aspects including introduction on the UK Used car market, market size on the basis of Gross Transaction Value and sales volume, market segmentations by market structure (Organized and Unorganized Market); by Type of used car; by Kilometers driven; by Manufacturer; by Car Make; business models of offline and online used car market, auction market, customer profile, customer pain points, decision making parameters, trends and developments, issues and challenges, government regulations, OLX Case Study and competitive landscape including offline and online companies in the UK used car space and cross comparison of organized used car dealers and their company profiles.

Philippines Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 - by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized Market), by Origin of Sale (Direct Dealership Sales Agent, Repossessed Units Sold By Banks and Multi-Brand Dealers), By Sales Channel (Online and Dealership Walk-ins), by Average Vehicle Replacement Period and by Major Car Manufacturer Brands

The report covers the overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of gross transaction value, and in terms of sales volume, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulations in Philippines, snapshot on Philippines online classified market, business models, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis, buying decision parameters, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2025 - By Type of Cars (Sedans, SUV's, MPVs, Hatchbacks, CTVs and Others), By Vehicle Age (0-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years and more than 6 Years), By Region (North, South and Central), By Cities (Hanoi, HCMC, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Others) and By Brand (Toyota, Mazda, Kia, Honda, Ford, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi and Others)

The reports provides a comprehensive analysis of the Used Car market in Vietnam. The report also covers the overview and genesis of the industry, Market size in terms of Gross Transaction Value, overall market size in terms of Volume, business models, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulations in Vietnam, snapshot on Vietnam used car auto finance, snapshot on Vietnam online used car market, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis, Buying decision parameters, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

