Worldwide Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that the COVID-19 impact on sports medicine and sports surger was negative. Moreover, relative public interest in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), meniscus, rotator cuff, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, meniscus surgery and rotator cuff surgery was declined by 34.78%, 43.95%, 31.37%, 42.70%, 51.88%, and 53.32%, respectively, from January 1, 2020 to March 15, 2020, versus March 15, 2020 to May 10, 2020. According to a research study by Ajith K.Subhash et al., published in Arthroscopy, Orthopaedic sports medicine and arthroscopy patient and surgical case were negatively affected by various factors such as public interest after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The factors that are driving the market include increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising incidence of sports-related injuries.



Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries increase at all levels of sports, including elite athletics. ACL injuries can affect a player's long life, as well as other long-term consequences, such as the development of future arthritis, according to Rafael A Buerba's article published in 2020, citing sports injuries. As cruciate ligament repair procedures are mostly performed in knee ligament injuries thus increasing incidences of knee injuries will propel the growth of the overall market.



Moreover, increasing participation in the sport globally will raise the knee injuries populations and rising prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries around the world will also lead to high adoption of cruciate ligament correction surgeries and thus driving the overall market.



For instance, according to the data published by Maxime Gautier in 2019, in France, there are more precisely, 31% of skiing injuries that were found to the knees, and 17% of which were anterior cruciate ligament ruptures. The lower limbs are at high risk of injury for skiers as well, and in total, more than 50% of injuries were recorded on the legs and knees. However, the high cost of procedures and low reimbursement rates may hamper the market to a certain extent over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Repair Segment is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors that are driving the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair segment growth include an increasing number of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, increasing participation in sports activities such as basketball, football, and technological advancements such as minimally invasive surgical techniques associated with ACL repairs procedures.



The outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide showed an impact on the market studied as surgical procedures kept on hold in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There is tremendous pressure on the hospitals and other healthcare centers in providing services to COVID-19 patients is also one of the factors that are inhibiting the hospitals and surgical centers in providing services. For instance, according to Thirunarayanan V, published in October 2020, outpatient orthopedic services decreased by 75% during this pandemic in India. The percentage of surgeons who operated less than 5 cases per week before the pandemic was 39.4%, which rose to 94.1% during the pandemic.



An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair procedure includes repairing and reconstructing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) by using a graft to replace the ligament and in some of the cases for example in avulsion fracture, the bone fragment connected to the ACL is reattached to the bone. Moreover, the low healing capacity of anterior cruciate ligaments will also promote segment growth.



Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries commonly occur in sportspersons, and they are often caused by a sudden stop or change in direction that can occur in sports such as basketball, football, soccer, downhill skiing and gymnastics.



For instance, according to the study "Results on sports-related injuries in children from NHS emergency care dataset Oxfordshire pilot: an ecological study" published in 2018, in United Kingdom, it was found that children and adolescents aged 0-19 years were accounted for almost half (47.4%) of sports injury-related emergency department attendances and almost one-quarter (23.5%) of sports injury-related admissions for all ages. For male 0-19-year-olds the three main sports were (in order) football (soccer), rugby union and rugby league and for females, trampoline, netball and horse-riding. Almost one-quarter of emergency department sports-related injuries recorded were fractures, the highest percentage to the upper limbs. Thus, all the above factors are expected to contribute to the good growth of this segment over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors driving the market growth in North America region include rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of sports injuries, increasing incidences of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements.



According to the ORTHOWORLD 2020, in United States, orthopedic procedures were being delayed for 2 to 8 weeks, particularly in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19 like the U.S. coasts. Healthcare systems were diverted substantial resources to COVID-19 management and treatment. Moreover, it is expected that recruitment for device trials were paused or delayed, even if the trial has received approval recently.



According to the study "Anterior Cruciate Ligament Knee Injuries" published in 2020, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is frequently injured among athletes and trauma victims. 100,000 to 200,000 ACL ruptures occur per year in the United States alone.



In addition, according to the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2019 exercise, with or without exercise equipment, accounted for about 468,000 injuries, the most of any category of sports and recreation. Bicycling followed with about 417,000 injuries, while basketball with 404,000 injuries, and football, with 292,000 injuries. Therefore, the rising burden of injuries is expected to boost the market growth in coming years.



In August 2019, Fuse Medical launched "Sterizo total Knee Replacement System", it is based on the latest technology offering a wide range of size as well as multi stabilization options such as 'Cruciate Retained', 'Ultra Congruent Anterior Stabilized' and Posterior Stabilized. Thus, considering above mentioned factors it is expected to fuel the market growth in North America region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market is moderately competitive. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Smith & Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Corin, Arthrex, Inc., Exactech, Inc.,DJO Global, Inc and others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.2 Rising Incidence of Sports-Related Injuries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Procedures

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Procedure

5.1.1 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Repair

5.1.2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Repair

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.2 Stryker Corporation

6.1.3 DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson)

6.1.4 Smith & Nephew Plc

6.1.5 CONMED Corporation

6.1.6 Corin

6.1.7 Arthrex, Inc.

6.1.8 Exactech, Inc.

6.1.9 DJO Global, Inc.

6.1.10 Tissue Regenix Group Plc

6.1.11 Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation

6.1.12 Medtronic Plc

6.1.13 MIACH Orthopaedics, Inc.

6.1.14 Mathys Ltd Bettlach

6.1.15 Bauerfeind AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0uxtz