Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The global temperature monitoring devices market is expected to decline from $1.61 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The temperature monitoring devices market consists of sales of temperature monitoring devices and related services which are used to measure the temperature of a person or patients’ body. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies who are manufacturing temperature monitoring devices.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into contact-based temperature monitoring systems, non-contact-based temperature monitoring system; by application into oral cavity, rectum, ear, others; by end user into hospital and surgical centers, nursing facilities, ambulatory care centers, home care, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Temperature monitoring devices market is experiencing a massive growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Temperature monitoring of individuals or suspected patients is the first mode of diagnosis for COVID-19 used across various type of entities including airports, offices, clinics, hospitals and homecare.



Also, infected patients’ vital signs are required to be monitored both at hospitals and at home, as a primary examination to track the infection.



High cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices may hinder the growth of the temperature monitoring devices market.The average cost of thermometers ranges from US$1 to US$114.



The high cost of these devices is due the high costs of sensors used in it.This is a high amount for low-economic countries such as Africa, South-America and several Asian countries.



Thus, high cost of temperature monitoring devices is hindering the growth of temperature monitoring devices market.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market.Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola requires continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives.



Also, temperature of patients with other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney related diseases has to be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized as temperature monitoring gives an overview of their body functioning.Most recently, COVID-19 pandemic has more than 19,365,157 active cases around the globe and increased body temperature is one of the main symptoms of this disease, causing the demand for temperature monitoring devices to increase by several folds.



Therefore, the prevalence of chronic and infectious disease is expected to propel the market growth of temperature monitoring devices during the forecast period.



The companies in the temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices.Wearable thermometer is a digital thermometer which measures the temperature by using medium like touch, patch.



It is connected to smart devices like phones, tablets, laptops and allows continuous monitoring of temperatures.Products like fit bit, apple watch, temperature strips, temperature patches are wearable temperature monitoring devices that are widely used for monitoring temperature.



On June 2019, IWEECARE, a Taiwan-based digital health start-up, received regulatory approval for selling Temppal, a convenient patch of wearable Bluetooth enabled temperature monitoring devices.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



