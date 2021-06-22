Global Recreation (Sports, Arts, Amusements) Markets Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recreation market is expected to grow from $1253.24 billion in 2020 to $1425.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The market is expected to reach $1916.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider recreation market, and compares it with other markets.



Major companies in the recreation market include The Walt Disney Company; Las Vegas Sands; Universal Studios; MGM Resorts and Merlin Entertainment Group.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.



The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of recreation market. The recreation market is segmented into amusements; arts and sports.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global recreation market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global recreation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global recreation market.



Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Recreation Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Recreation Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Recreation Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Recreation Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Recreation Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Recreation



9. Recreation Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Recreation Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Recreation Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Recreation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Recreation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Recreation Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Recreation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Amusements

Arts

Sports

12. Recreation Market Segments

12.1. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Amusement Parks; Gambling

12.2. Global Arts Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks; Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies; Sports And Arts Promoters

12.3. Global Sports Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Spectator Sports; Participatory Sports



13. Recreation Market Metrics

13.1. Recreation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Recreation Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company

Las Vegas Sands

Universal Studios

MGM Resorts

Merlin Entertainment Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/negp9d