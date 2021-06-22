Dan Aptor, formerly of AT&T and Disney, joins the REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Team as Head of Strategy

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced that Dan Aptor, will be joining REGO as Head of Strategy.



Dan Aptor, most recently served as an Assistant Vice President of Digital Product Management and Delivery for AT&T, where he led Customer Lifecycle Management for Consumer Mobility & Entertainment. He is also a former Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company, where he led the growth of the mobile gaming division.

Steven Kravit, Head of Product, said, “We are extremely excited to have Dan join the REGO team. He will be an integral part of our planning and growth. Dan brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge around strategy, marketing and customer acquisition/retention. I have been associated with Dan professionally for several years now, and we have worked successfully together on several projects. He is who I thought of first when we decided to add this role.”

Dan Aptor said, “My family is passionate about technology and digital evolution. But, as the father of three young children, who are beginning to explore digital commerce, I have concerns about their safety and privacy. REGO’s patented mobile wallet and Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) compliant solutions offer my family the confidence to make purchases online without compromising my children’s identity. I am honored to join the team and help accelerate the growth of REGO’s unique, MazoolaSM app.”

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

