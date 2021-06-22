Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is expected to grow from $31.32 billion in 2020 to $34.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to reach $47.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market, and compares it with other markets.



Major players in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market are Big Dutchman International GmbH, OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa, Tecno Poultry Equipment Spa, Valco Companies Inc., Vencomatic Group, Jamesway Incubator Company, LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH & Co. KG, and ME International Installation GMBH.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.



The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market consist of sales of poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing poultry farm equipment such as brooders, feeders, and waterers which are used for brooding eggs, feeding birds and providing water to the birds. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The integration of IoT-based devices with equipment is increasingly being used in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market. IoT solution will help farmers to settle on better choices regarding feed change and disease control and also monitor key performance indicators that improve production.

The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market covered in this report are segmented by product type into brooders, feeders, waterers, by operation into automatic, manual, semi-automatic, by poultry into chicken, turkey, duck, others.



Increasing consumption of poultry products is expected to drive the growth of the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market. The rise in poultry consumption is connected with four key factors such as explicit growth, improvements in income, chicken price relative to those for competitive meats, and dietary preferences.



The shift in preferences of individuals away from non-vegetarian food is expected to limit the growth of poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market. One of the major factors for the decrease in poultry food preferences is animal cruelty towards poultry animals. As indicated in the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), chickens are possibly the most abused animals on the planet. In the USA, approximately 305 million hens are used for their eggs and 9 billion chickens are slaughtered annually for their flesh.

Genetic selection and a steady dose of growth-promoting drugs are used to ensure large, fast-growing birds to increase the demand and decrease production costs.

Furthermore, in October 2018, World Animal Protection received over 500,000 signatures from all over the world for a campaign and petition called Change for Chicken against KFC which intended at influencing the fast-food giant to adopt more humane practices in their chicken farms. This increasing awareness about animal cruelty against poultry animals is driving away from people from consuming poultry meat thus causing a decline in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.



