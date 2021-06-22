The TSN market size is projected to reach USD 1,188 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2026

New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Time-sensitive Networking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Applications And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05092747/?utm_source=GNW





Switches held a major share of the TSN market, based on components, in 2020, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is expected to create potential growth opportunities for TSN switches. Industry 4.0 and IoT are becoming key technologies for industrial automation motion control systems, which require interconnected devices on a large scale, which is expected to accelerate the demand for TSN switches in the near future.



The automotive application is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles with minimal human interventions.TSN-enabled Ethernet is preferred for safety-critical and real-time applications such as ADAS.



TSN is also a preferred technology for audio video applications including automotive infotainment and in-vehicle networking systems. Thus, the continuous evolution of vehicles and the high adoption of TSN-powered Ethernet are expected to encourage the demand for TSN in automotive applications in the near future.



Based on region, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the TSN market throughout the forecast period.

This dominance is attributed to the rising adoption of industrial automation solutions and robotics technologies.North America comprises major growing economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, which offer significant growth opportunities for the market.



Moreover, stringent government regulations with respect to automation of processes to ensure workplace safety.TSN-based Ethernet enables machine-to-machine communication and provides huge volumes of data necessary for predictive analysis.



These factors are expected to boost the growth of the TSN market in North America.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the TSN marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 12%



Belden Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), are some of the key players in the TSN market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the TSN market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the TSN market based on component, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the TSN market.



It also analyzes product launches and developments, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall TSN market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

