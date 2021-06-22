Global Dentistry Company Digitizes Its Procurement Processes with JAGGAER

VIENNA, Austria and RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER today announced a partnership with the world’s only transatlantic dental support organization, Colosseum Dental Group (Colosseum and its sister company, North American Dental Group (NADG)). Colosseum and NADG operate modern dental practices that provide quality dentistry services for the benefit of patients, dentists, colleagues and shareholders. The network already includes more than 550 practices and 7,000 employees in nine European countries and the United States.



JAGGAER will provide critical, cross-network platforms to make purchasing functions for Colosseum and NADG more efficient and accessible when taking into consideration the local conditions, preferences and compliance requirements in the different countries. The shared platform software known as procure-to-pay, or purchase-to-pay or P2P software, performs all the functions in the buying process, from procurement to payment.

In addition, Colosseum and NADG will utilize the sourcing module, which is responsible for handling sourcing processes for high-quality goods, such as equipment used in the practices. This will enable the organizations to ensure efficient work processes. Utilizing the platform will enable an efficient workflow with seamless data exchange, low data and material loss, and increased transparency. The long-term vision is to optimize customer service by networking the practice-patient software via a JAGGAER P2P solution. The materials required for a dental treatment are ordered directly after the appointment has been made/booked via the platform installed by JAGGAER.

“The breadth of the technology platform and JAGGAER’s strength on both sides of the Atlantic were key factors in our selection,” said Dominik Cajochen, Head of Supply Chain Management and Partnerships, Colosseum Dental Group.

“JAGGAER continues to be a leader in the P2P space, but what set them apart from other platforms is their comprehensive solution and experience in healthcare. The inventory management module will help to drive needed efficiencies in supply management,” said Sam Jenio, Vice President of Properties & Procurement, North American Dental Group.

“We are very pleased to have won Colosseum Dental Group and North American Dental Group as customers. We see huge potential in the global dental industry as a market for JAGGAER. Dental practices continue to invest in improved facilities and high quality services for patients, and want to get maximum value for those investments through cutting-edge sourcing and procurement technology,” said Michael Rösch, SVP Global Professional Services, JAGGAER.

The software solution from JAGGAER is a platform adapted to Colosseum and NADG’s requirements and accessible from all locations. The decentralized organization of the practice network means that a shared supplier, inventory and catalogue management are essential for Colosseum and NADG. Beyond this, the JAGGAER solution includes eInvoicing, automated invoice verification, approval and reporting options. The interface of the platform can be individually adapted to the requirements of the country, the clinic or the individual user.

Colosseum began a pilot for the project in January 2021 in Switzerland with a planned operational start in November 2021. The second pilot implementation started in April 2021 for NADG. During the pilots, suppliers are engaged and employees trained in the administration and use of the software. Should these pilot projects prove successful, the market launch is planned for Colosseum´s other European locations in December 2021.

About Colosseum Dental Group

Colosseum Dental Group, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the leading pan-European provider of high-quality dental services. The Group operates more than 340 dental practices in nine countries. These clinics generate revenues above EUR 650 million, and the Group employs more than 6500 dental care professionals. Colosseum Dental Group's majority shareholder is Jacobs Holding, a global professional investment firm based in Zürich, Switzerland. Jacobs Holding has a long-term commitment to dentistry through its investment in Colosseum Dental Group in Europe and North American Dental Group in the US. The sole economic beneficiary of Jacobs Holding is the charitable Jacobs Foundation, which supports youth and child development on a global scale. For more information, please visit: www.colosseumdental.com.

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250 dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes

Corporate Ink for JAGGAER

jaggaer@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192