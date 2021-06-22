PlanSource Summer Product Release Provides Technology that Increases HR Efficiency and Reduces Costs

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Halo Software Release . Available June 10 to all PlanSource customers and partners – PlanSource continues its investment in simplifying the benefits experience, increasing automation and improving efficiency for HR leaders.



Updates in the Halo release build on these themes, with the launch of DependentIQ , powerful AI/ML technology that automatically detects key data elements in valid eligibility documents and approves them instantly. DependentIQ eliminates HR admin work and unnecessary premium costs each month by automating end-to-end eligibility verification processes. By automating the entire process and providing an analytics dashboard for simple and actionable tracking – DependentIQ makes it simple and easy for HR teams to achieve these cost savings.

PlanSource continues to invest in self-service tools for HR leaders that streamline configuration activities during implementation and annual renewal, Boost APIs and integrations with HCM systems. Key enhancements include:

Guided Launch – The new Guided Launch dashboard brings all elements of the implementation process into a cohesive, unified visual framework. The dashboard provides transparency to HR leaders who can now see each step's status required to implement their benefits on the PlanSource system successfully.

– The new Guided Launch dashboard brings all elements of the implementation process into a cohesive, unified visual framework. The dashboard provides transparency to HR leaders who can now see each step's status required to implement their benefits on the PlanSource system successfully. Guided Renewal – In response to customer feedback, the Guided Renewal experience has been redesigned to give HR teams more flexibility when completing the benefit configuration process in preparation for open enrollment. In addition, we've made it much easier and faster for HR teams to test the benefits configuration prior to open enrollment.

– In response to customer feedback, the Guided Renewal experience has been redesigned to give HR teams more flexibility when completing the benefit configuration process in preparation for open enrollment. In addition, we've made it much easier and faster for HR teams to test the benefits configuration prior to open enrollment. Employer Branding –HR leaders can now update their branding within PlanSource on their own at any time. They can also upgrade to a custom login experience for their employees to showcase branding, logo, colors, messaging and a unique URL that is custom to their company.

–HR leaders can now update their branding within PlanSource on their own at any time. They can also upgrade to a custom login experience for their employees to showcase branding, logo, colors, messaging and a unique URL that is custom to their company. Sun Life Evidence of Insurability Integration – In July, PlanSource is introducing the Sun Life Evidence of Insurability single sign-on and real-time decision update API integration. With this new Sun Life API, employees will be able to easily access and complete the pre-filled EOI form online, directly within their benefits shopping experience in PlanSource. After the EOI form is completed, employees may see a decision made instantly. If additional medical information is needed, the EOI information will be automatically sent to Sun Life for approval. EOI decisions, coverage amounts and start dates are sent from Sun Life and updated in PlanSource, automatically notifying HR and the employee in real-time.

– In July, PlanSource is introducing the Sun Life Evidence of Insurability single sign-on and real-time decision update API integration. With this new Sun Life API, employees will be able to easily access and complete the pre-filled EOI form online, directly within their benefits shopping experience in PlanSource. After the EOI form is completed, employees may see a decision made instantly. If additional medical information is needed, the EOI information will be automatically sent to Sun Life for approval. EOI decisions, coverage amounts and start dates are sent from Sun Life and updated in PlanSource, automatically notifying HR and the employee in real-time. Enhanced UKG Pro Experience – PlanSource continues to invest in our HCM integration with UKG Pro to further enhance the user experience for the many customers that use PlanSource and UKG. For example, an improved Benefits tab combines the Benefits and Family section of the employee record into a single, easy-to-access experience. Guided Renewal testing enhancements also simplify the process by providing admins more flexibility.



"I'm thrilled to launch all of these great features and enhancements in our Summer release. It's critical for HR leaders to save time, reduce effort and increase savings for their companies now more than ever," said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PlanSource. "DependentIQ is the first of its kind for our industry, and the improvements to our Guided Launch and Renewal toolsets will allow HR teams to minimize the time spent on configuration during implementation and renewal."

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Halo release can be found at plansource.com/release.

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

