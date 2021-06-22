Archer Adds Talent to their Team with over Twenty New Engineers from Aerion Corporation

On the heels of its successful Maker unveil event and global livestream, eVTOL leader hires top talent from Aerion Corporation, adding 350+ collective years of industry experience to already-seasoned team



Archer, a leader in the Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) space commercializing electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, has announced twenty new engineering hires from the now-defunct Aerion Corporation, a prominent American aircraft manufacturer





Armed with deep industry expertise, the new hires will further elevate Archer's engineering team as it works towards certification





The hiring win is the latest example of Archer’s continued momentum, as the company builds an industry-leading team to accelerate commercial eVTOL flight



PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer , a company designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), today announced over twenty veteran engineers from Aerion Corporation have joined the company. Until recently, Aerion held a group of impressive talent who helped the company work towards their innovative vision of supersonic air travel. With 350+ collective years of experience, Archer welcomes these engineers who bring extensive industry experience from major OEMs such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Honeywell, Boeing, Airbus and others. The hires consist of critical candidates needed for Archer’s aircraft design and certification roadmap including areas such as Aerodynamics, Flight Controls, Avionics, Structures, System Engineering and System Safety, Program Management, and more.

Among these hires are Alessandra D'Ambrosia-Furman, Head of Interiors; Ed Barnes, Electromagnetic Effects Lead; Jonhyeob (JY) Shin, Principle Flight Controls Engineer; Pedro Carleial, Head of Systems Engineering and Systems Safety; and Mike Kerho, Aerodynamics Test Engineer. These hires bring crucial experience to Archer as the company works towards FAA certification.

After Archer’s recent unveiling of their demonstration aircraft Maker , the company’s focus moving forward is to work towards certification and commercial launch in 2024. Similar to the singular vision Aerion held in their pursuit to transform international travel, Archer is aiming to revolutionize inner-city travel for an affordable, sustainable future of exploration. Archer is confident that these talented additions will have a space to continue exploring their passion for aviation, and ultimately will help the company work towards altering how people approach everyday life, work, and adventure.

The more than twenty engineers joining Archer’s team will help the company grow in key areas such as fly by wire systems, flight dynamics, systems engineering, system safety, avionics, power systems, and electromagnetic effects. All of these aspects of the engineering process will be key for Archer’s pursuit of government certification, and with the notable industry experience of these new hires ranging from OEMs such as Boeing and Gulfstream, the company is confident that their ever-growing team will pave the path for commercial release.

“At Archer, we are always searching for the best talent in the industry to join our team and help us towards our goal of certification and commercial flight,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “The newest additions to our engineering team bring a deep understanding of aerospace engineering and will serve to keep Archer at the forefront of the industry when it comes to eVTOL development and flight.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented engineers to our team to usher in the future of cities and sustainable transportation,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “Archer will move people throughout the world in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. We are eager to watch these gifted minds blend with our talented team and continue pursuing their ambitions around travel at Archer.”

In 2021, Archer has already announced two city partnerships in Los Angeles and Miami , a strategic partnership with Stellantis , as well as a purchase order from United, and a merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corporation. This year of momentum recently culminated in the unveiling of Archer’s Maker aircraft, which showcased Archer’s industry-leading design for the first time.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com

