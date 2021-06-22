Alladapt Appoints Glenn Reicin as Chief Financial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Glenn Reicin, MBA as Chief Financial Officer.



“We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our executive leadership team, who brings an exceptional depth of financial, operational and analytical experience to Alladapt,” said Ashley Dombkowski, PhD, Alladapt’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “Glenn has a proven track record of leading private and public financings for clinical-stage biotechnology companies, of securing strategic collaborations, and of building infrastructure in periods of rapid growth. He joins us at a pivotal time, as we continue to enroll mono- and multi-food allergic patients in our Phase 1/2 Harmony Study, while also growing our capabilities in support of expanded clinical activities."

Mr. Reicin was most recently CFO at Sigilon Therapeutics, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. Prior to this position, he served in a variety of senior strategic, financial and analytical roles at Greylock Biomedical Advisors, Covidien, Skyline Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer and Fidelity. With nearly three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Glenn has developed leadership expertise in financial transactions, which include Initial Public Offerings, operations management, investing, strategic planning, commercial analyses and business development. He earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and his BA in Economics from Brandeis University.

“Today, there remains an urgent and glaring need for new therapies for patients with severe food allergy. Alladapt is pioneering a novel and potentially transformative approach for patients with one or more of the most common food allergies,” said Mr. Reicin. “I look forward to working with the entire team in support of advancing the clinical development of ADP101 and the strategic buildout of the company.”

About Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics targeting food allergy. The company is currently enrolling patients in The Harmony Study, a Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy in children and adults. ADP101 is an investigational oral immunotherapy product candidate representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions.

Alladapt was co-founded in 2018 by allergist and protein biochemist Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD and biotechnology entrepreneur, Ashley Dombkowski, PhD. Academic clinical research conducted by Dr. Nadeau has demonstrated that a food allergic immune system in an individual person can be receptive to remodeling by gradually increasing exposure under tightly controlled clinical supervision to the proteins that activate the inappropriate cascade of reactions. This work, combined with research illuminating disease mechanisms, pathways, and protein structures, led the founders to envision biopharmaceutical interventions capable of addressing food allergy provoked by a wide-ranging set of antigens. Gurnet Point Capital, a private investment firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sectors, is Alladapt’s primary investor.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.alladapt.com.

