AGTC to Present at American Optometric Association’s Optometry’s Meeting  

-AGTC patient advocacy executive director will highlight the state of gene therapy trial recruitment for IRDs-

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Global Patient Advocacy, will address optometric graduate students on the topic of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) at the 124th Annual American Optometric Association Congress & 51st Annual American Optometric Student Association Conference: Optometry's Meeting®, being held June 24-26 in Denver.

Dr. Dolgin will be joined by Rachelle Lin, OD, MS, FAAO, Assistant Professor at the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University, to present on the future management of IRDs as part of the AOA+ interactive student sessions. Dr. Lin also will also lead three continuing education courses related to gene therapy and IRDs.

“AGTC recognizes the central role that optometrists play as vision healthcare providers, initially identifying patients with symptoms of IRDs such as x-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia and navigating them to the latest IRD clinical trials,” said Dr. Dolgin. “AGTC looks forward to the opportunity to educate future optometrists about the importance of rare disease patient registries and gene therapy clinical trials and the critical roles of low vision optometrists and people with IRDs in the development of IRD therapies.”

Dr. Lin and Dr. Dolgin’s presentations are scheduled as follows:

Rachelle Lin, OD

Ethical and Legal Considerations of Genetic Testing and Gene Therapy

Thursday, June 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (MT)

Thursday, June 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (MT) Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Dystrophies - The Present & Future

Thursday, June 24, 1:30 -2:30 p.m. (MT)

Thursday, June 24, 1:30 -2:30 p.m. (MT) Genetic Testing for Inherited Retinal Dystrophies: Step-by-Step Workshop from Diagnosis to Gene Therapy

Friday, June 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (MT)



Rachelle Lin, OD and Jill Dolgin, PharmD

Cutting Edge Developments Changing the Future Management of Inherited Retinal Dystrophies

Saturday, June 26, 9-9:30 a.m., 9:40-10:10 a.m. (MT)



AGTC will also have a presence on the exhibit hall floor at booth #1316.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.



