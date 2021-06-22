SecurityGate.io Reports Accelerated Company Growth as Industrial Cybersecurity Takes Top Priority for Critical Infrastructure Market Sectors

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurityGate.io , the #1 risk management SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform for industrial cybersecurity, today announced accelerating company growth in response to rapidly increasing industrial sector demand for digital transformation in cyber risk management. Cybersecurity Ventures projects ransomware damages will exceed $265 billion (USD) by 2031—that’s 57X higher than the 2021 projection of $20 billion. SecurityGate.io is experiencing the acceleration of the market working to protect itself:



Employee Growth:

The company increased the number of sales and marketing employees by 200%. Additionally, they added a new Chief Information Security Officer, Bill Lawrence, who recently served as Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Northern American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). Their board of directors picked up key leaders Phil Gilbert, General Manager of Design at IBM, and Dave Levitt, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at LiquidFrameworks.

Accelerated Sales:

SecurityGate.io has experienced a 329% increase in new sales requests this year. While demand has risen quickly in North America, the acceleration is global. Modec, a South American offshore oil and gas company, and one of the world’s largest shipping companies from Japan are among the company’s newest customers.

New Partner Program:

The company launched a new partner program providing reseller support for MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs. The program puts special focus on helping security consultant firms increase revenue faster by delivering outcome results to clients with less effort.

New technical and strategic alliance partnerships have been made with companies such as Nozomi Networks, Darktrace, Security Scorecard, and Industrial Defender with more on the way. SecurityGate.io integrates their Industrial Control System (ICS) asset & detection CVE scores, CVSS scores, breach scores, and 3rd party risk ratings together with a client’s latest risk management data.

These partnerships bring an industry-first capability: A new birds-eye view of the client’s company helps their security leaders identify troublesome cybersecurity trends immediately, without needing a data analyst to make calculations or run reports. SecurityGate.io is the only SAAS GRC-type platform to provide this capability ready to go, out of the box.

Recognition From Market Research Analysts:

SecurityGate.io’s growth and product innovation has not gone unnoticed. Gartner included SecurityGate.io in their 2021 Marketing Guide for Operational Technology Security. Takepoint Research included them as well in their 2021 Buyers Guide for Industrial Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions.

Major Product Announcements:

SecurityGate.io continues to expand its library of OT-focused frameworks for industrial cybersecurity assessments. They provide more ready-to-use cybersecurity frameworks than any other option in the OT security solutions market.

Industrial organizations with their own internally-developed assessment frameworks can use SecurityGate.io’s advanced assessment framework module builder. They can also create new frameworks by pulling individual control-related questions and entire control family questionnaires from industry standard frameworks into a custom assessment module. Intelligent, automated reports and dashboard metrics are available whether standard frameworks or custom frameworks are used.

Immediately after the SolarWinds cyber attack SecurityGate.io released an update to their data intelligence system that shows how potential cyber risks are balanced across a company’s people, processes, and technology. Spanning third party vendors and suppliers as well, this helps leaders prevent operational disruptions made possible by weak admin passwords and third party supplier missteps.

SecurityGate.io released a portfolio analysis tool which helps leaders see trends in missing cyber controls across their facilities, as well as benchmark cybersecurity improvement progress with all of them. The tool uses a smart scoring system that factors in business-use context to provide standardized risk ratings for controls covering all assets, facilities, people, processes, and technology from IT to OT.

For more information about the SecurityGate.io platform, please visit www.securitygate.io, or watch a quick three minute video demo here.

About SecurityGate.io

SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cybersecurity software company. Their risk management platform helps industrial companies discover cyber risks sooner and make cybersecurity improvements faster. This is done by replacing slow, manual risk management processes with digital SaaS automation, agile workflows, and data intelligence.

The company was recently included in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Operational Technology Security and Takepoint Research’s 2021 Buyer’s Guide for Industrial Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions. SecurityGate.io serves customers such as Chevron, Modec, Westlake Chemical, Diamond Offshore, and Patterson UTI.