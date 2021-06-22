American Oncology Network In-House Specialty Pharmacy Achieves Reaccreditation with ACHC

Fort Myers, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in-house specialty pharmacy is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed reaccreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services.

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

The AON team of pharmacists, technicians and support staff, based in Fort Myers, Fla., work around-the-clock to ensure quality and safety and effective treatment outcomes for the patients in AON’s growing network of community-based oncology practices across 17 states. With ready access to 99 percent of all available oral oncolytics, they can quickly dispense medications and supplies directly to patients’ homes.

“AON Pharmacy should be commended for meeting these rigorous national quality standards,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “This reaccreditation represents our commitment to our physicians and their patients to providing the highest quality of services to ensure patient safety.”

AON Senior Pharmacy Director Douglas Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh, added “Obtaining accreditation from an organization such as ACHC demonstrates AON’s commitment to providing patient care through our specialty pharmacy at the highest level of standards.”

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 102 physicians and 68 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment