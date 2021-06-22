APPRISS RETAIL NAMED A TOP INNOVATOR BY CIO BULLETIN

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, an industry leader in retail consumer experience solutions, today announced that the company has been named by CIO Bulletin as one of the publication’s Top 50 Innovators of the Year for its new platform. This SaaS platform provides solutions that combine artificial intelligence, real-time information, and data analytics to produce unique insights for retailers to address many of the challenges omnichannel retailers face today.

“We’re excited by this acknowledgement of our new retail platform,” said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. “Every day we’re partnering with retailers worldwide to provide them with knowledge for good. Our mission is to help retailers deliver the best consumer experience while maximizing profit.”

The CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. It celebrates innovation by identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision makers.

Profiles of all the honorees are available by following this link.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that help drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

###

Attachment