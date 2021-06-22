Westland Insurance Launches New Brand and $1 Million Westland Amplifying Communities Initiative

SURREY, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance has continued a longstanding tradition of commitment to the people and communities it is proud to serve by making $1 Million available in 2021 to support community projects and initiatives across the country where the brokerage company has a presence.



Over the past 40 years, Westland Insurance has become the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country – one that is national in scope. To that end, a newly designed logo and national brand celebrates the current path of accelerated growth, new faces and new ideas to change the status quo, the ongoing focus and commitment to communities Westland serves, while also remaining true to the roots and values that have been instilled since the start.

“As we continue to grow, we need to preserve the elements that have made Westland so successful while meeting the vision associated with our unique brand as a national insurance company. It’s what sets us apart and allows us to continue to be the broker of choice in in every community we serve,” said Jason Wubs, Chief Executive Officer of Westland Insurance. “Through the $1 Million Amplifying Communities initiative, we continue a tradition of supporting and investing in a way that positively contributes to the fabric of our communities.”

The $1 Million Westland Amplifying Communities initiative is primarily intended to support projects or programs focused on wellness and mental health, equality and inclusion, homelessness and food insecurity – while also promoting opportunities for employee engagement and volunteerism in conjunction with local partnerships.

“We are now actively inviting submissions from across Canada to connect us with opportunities to support communities where we work and live in a manner that is thoughtful and tangible,” added Jamie Lyons, President and COO for Westland Insurance. “These community partnerships will amplify the possibilities for positive change, having a lasting impact in addition to providing avenues for Westland employees to give back through volunteerism.”



For details about the Amplifying Communities initiative, visit westlandinsurance.ca/communities.

To view all Westland locations across the country, visit: westlandinsurance.ca/communities

About the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative:

About Westland Insurance:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 170 locations and over 2000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980 in British Columbia, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

