Cotton Ginning Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030

The global cotton ginning machinery market is expected to grow from $0.03 billion in 2020 to $0.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The cotton ginning machinery market consists of sales of cotton ginning machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cotton ginning machinery through different ginning technologies, such as knife roller gin, McCarthy roller gin, and saw gin. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The cotton ginning machinery market covered in this report is segmented by type into roller cotton gin, saw cotton gin, and by application into saw gin, double roller gin, rotary knife gin.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Uncertain economic conditions are anticipated to affect the cotton ginning market.Changing economic conditions due to the trade wars and economic slowdowns affect the price of cotton.



When the price of cotton lowers, the production of the cotton also decreases. For instance, according to August 2020, the cotton and wool outlook by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the estimations for global cotton production in 2020-21 is predicted at 117.5 million bales, about 4.5% below 2019-20. Due to the decrease in the price of cotton, farmers may not opt to produce the crop due to the fear of losses as the area of production drops, output declines, which also reduces the usage of cotton ginning machine for separating and thereby acts as a hindrance to the market.



Growing demand for cotton and related products is expected to drive the cotton ginning market.Cotton is the oldest and most widely used fabric for making apparel as it is the most comfortable fabric to use, especially in tropical regions where the climate is humid.



It is also used to make other industrial fabrics.In July 2020, Cotton Corporation of India, an Indian state-owned company, has sold about 700,000 bales of cotton the highest single-day sale in five years.



Cotton is sold only after ginning which is separate fiber from the seed done using the cotton ginning machine. Thus, the rise in demand for cotton aids in the growth of the cotton ginning market.



The use of DNA traceability systems in cotton gins is a major trend shaping the market.For assuring the origin of the cotton fiber, the DNA traceability system uses DNA tagging which will allow the retailers and customers to verify the presence of cotton in the finished products.



In 2018, Applied DNA Sciences’ SignatureT cotton traceability system was installed by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) at its Moree gin in Australia to tag, test, and track pure HomeGrown Australian cotton.The brand owners and retailers can verify the presence of Australian cotton in their finished garments and products.



In 2019, to ensure product authenticity and provenance, Egypt has employed Applied DNA’s molecular tagging technology in its two varieties of cotton.Applied DNA Sciences (ADNAS) is set to supply its SigNature T tagging technology for the 2019-20 cotton ginning season which begins in October.



Under this, the Company’s SigNature T technology, paired with its genotyping and digital systems, will be utilized to tag, test, and track the Pima variety of cotton – sold by the brand PimaCott – over the coming months in San Joaquin Valley, California. The use of DNA traceability will allow consumers to make more confident purchase decisions and promote the use of cotton.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

