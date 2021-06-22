Investors in NASDAQ: WISH shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the lawsuit against ContextLogic Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), have certain options



On May 17, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against ContextLogic Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that that in the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to conduct the initial public stock offering (the "IPO") and between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic’s business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users (“MAUs”) and MAU growth trends.







