vTv Therapeutics and Cantex Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement for Development and Commercialization of Azeliragon for Treatment of Cancer

HIGH POINT, N.C. and WESTON, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (“vTv”, Nasdaq:VTVT) and Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cantex”) today announced that they have entered into a licensing agreement under which Cantex has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize azeliragon, vTv’s novel antagonist of RAGE (the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts).



Stephen Marcus, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Cantex, stated: “RAGE has been implicated in several serious cancer complications associated with increased mortality and decreased quality of life. Our team has deep expertise and a successful track record in transforming known drugs into innovative products with large clinical and commercial potential. As such, the opportunity to develop azeliragon, a phase 2-ready oral medication administered once daily, which has demonstrated a good safety profile in several Alzheimer’s disease trials, is an excellent fit for Cantex. We intend to move rapidly to prepare for clinical trials assessing the potential of azeliragon for the treatment of a number of complications associated with cancer.”

“RAGE is a highly attractive target for the treatment of a wide spectrum of disorders,” said Steve Holcombe, president and chief executive officer of vTv. “We believe Cantex is the right partner to further the development of azeliragon, which vTv had studied in Alzheimer’s disease, in new therapeutic indications. They have deep experience in clinical development and the proven capability of repurposing drug candidates for new indications.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Cantex will be responsible for the development and commercialization of azeliragon and the companies will allocate downstream profits under a tiered arrangement.

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon, also known as TTP488, is an orally active, small molecule, antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE). vTv Therapeutics discovered azeliragon using its proprietary drug discovery platform, TTP Translational Technology®, and developed it into phase 3. A broad range of evidence suggests that RAGE—ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathies. For more information, please visit http://www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the transformation of known drugs into innovative products with blockbuster potential. Cantex is currently developing novel treatments for cancer and inflammatory lung diseases. With the addition of azeliragon, Cantex’s pipeline consists of three product candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development for diseases with significant unmet medical needs: Dicopp® for cancer and inflammatory lung conditions, azeliragon for serious complications of cancer, and DSTAT, licensed to Chimerix, Inc. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

