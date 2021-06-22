New You, Inc. Subsidiary ST Brands Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with Activation of Primus CBD Skincare

€25B annual European skincare market with burgeoning CBD demand

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands, enters the European skin care industry through its Stock Purchase Agreement with Primus Skincare, a Europe-based, CBD-focused, luxury skincare line. The company’s SKUs were picked up for distribution in Spain, UK, Switzerland, the Balkans, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The company plans to expand into the Gulf and Hong Kong late 2021.

60% of the shares of Primus were purchased at a valuation of $1,750,000, with $250,000 due upon completion and the remaining amount of $800,000 to be paid in shares of New You, Inc.

The acquisition represents ST Brands’ entry into the multi-billion dollar luxury skin care market with an initiative led by fashion and luxury entrepreneur Federica Primus. For the last decade, Ms. Primus has been a pioneer in skincare and fashion with such brands as Archetipo High Fashion, Pergola NYC, and Girlpower.

The European beauty and personal care market is estimated to be €90 billion per year, with skincare alone accounting for roughly €25 billion*.

CBD-infused products are in increasingly high demand globally with consumers demanding and willing to pay premiums for sustainably produced products.

“The exciting potential of CBD in skin care offer those who are first to market an unprecedented market opportunity,” commented Ms. Primus. “The combination of our pioneering CBD focus with ST Brands’ financial and branding resources is powerful and we believe will lead to great success in the exploding European CBD beauty and wellness field.”

“The Primus team’s expertise and brand give us a jump start in the European CBD skincare market, which means we can quickly seize on the opportunity to gain market share and also provide synergies with other ST Brands’ products,” stated New You Executive Chairman, Jay Frankovich. “A big factor in our decision to acquire this brand, is Federica’s pioneering vision and prescience when it comes to fashion and consumer trends along with her proven ability to execute.”

Primus CBD Skincare plans a number of product launches in 2021 which it plans to announce over the next two quarters. They are also one of the only European certified Halal Products in the market. The company plans to activate its launch in the Gulf at the end of 2021.

Primus Skincare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ST Brands, Inc. (“STB”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of New You, Inc. (“NWYU”). STB was acquired by NWYU on May 27, 2021. Additional details regarding the acquisition can be found at https://sec.report/Document/0001262463-21-000215/#nwyu8k.htm .

About New You, Inc.

New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU) wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands Corp is a holding company of branded assets that create, develop, market, and sell unique and proprietary cannabidiol (“CBD”) products to various segments of the global consumer market.

ST Brands applies financial, operational, branding resource infrastructure to deliver turnkey business services and achieve economies of scale in sourcing, production, packaging, and sales.

The Company seeks to acquire scalable cannabis companies with the potential to become sector leaders in the legal cannabis market. We provide growth capital and expert professional oversight in exchange for stock in their company.

Brands are selected for strong unique selling propositions, strategic value to other portfolio companies and potential for ST Brands’ services to enhance cash flow and/or the asset’s equity value.

Products are sold through several channels, including wholesale to retailers, online direct-to-consumer, and white labeling for branded resellers.ST Brands provides its collection of brands and global resources in market research, brand creation and design, supply chain management with GMP and ISO materials, digital marketing and promotion, all to improve cost efficiency, expedite time to market and maximizing growth in each market.

The Company seeks to capitalize on the scaling challenges facing individual CBD consumer products with solutions to issues including global branding obstacles, supply chain fragmentation, traceability, and compliance.

