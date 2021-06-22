Global HVAC Filters Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Awareness About Indoor Air Quality is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Filters Market Research Report by Type, by System, by End-User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HVAC Filters Market is expected to grow from USD 5,558.06 Million in 2020 to USD 8,247.56 Million by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 8.21%



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the HVAC Filters to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the HVAC Filters Market is examined across Electrostatic Filters, Fiberglass Filters, HEPA Filters, Pleated Filters, Polyester Filters, and UV Filters.

Based on Technology, the HVAC Filters Market is examined across Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, and HEPA.

Based on System, the HVAC Filters Market is examined across Ductless Systems, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Heat Pumps, Hybrid HVAC Systems, Packaged Air Conditioners, Rooftop Units, and Split System HVAC.

Based on End-User, the HVAC Filters Market is examined across Automotive, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Residential Use.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the HVAC Filters Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the HVAC Filters Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Europe, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global HVAC Filters Market including 3M Company, A J Manufacturing Co. Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Air Filters, Inc., Airsan Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Camfil AB, DHA Filter, Donaldson Company, Inc., Emirates Industrial Filters LLC, Filt Air Ltd., Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg SE, General Filter Havak, GVS Group, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Johns Manville, Koch Filter, Mann + Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sandler AG, Sogefi SpA, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Tex-Air Filter Manufacturing Co, and Troy Filters Ltd..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the HVAC Filters Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global HVAC Filters Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global HVAC Filters Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global HVAC Filters Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global HVAC Filters Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global HVAC Filters Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global HVAC Filters Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in demand for HVAC

5.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about indoor air quality

5.1.1.3. Government regulations and policies for efficient filtration

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Negative impact of HVAC on environment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Investment driven construction sector

5.1.3.2. Product development & Technology advancement in HVAC filters

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost and maintenance

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global HVAC Filters Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Electrostatic Filters

6.3. Fiberglass Filters

6.4. HEPA Filters

6.5. Pleated Filters

6.6. Polyester Filters

6.7. UV Filters



7. Global HVAC Filters Market, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Activated Carbon

7.3. Electrostatic Precipitator

7.4. HEPA



8. Global HVAC Filters Market, By System

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Ductless Systems

8.3. Geothermal Heat Pumps

8.4. Heat Pumps

8.5. Hybrid HVAC Systems

8.6. Packaged Air Conditioners

8.7. Rooftop Units

8.8. Split System HVAC



9. Global HVAC Filters Market, By End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Building & Construction

9.4. Food & Beverage

9.5. Pharmaceutical

9.6. Residential Use



10. Americas HVAC Filters Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific HVAC Filters Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa HVAC Filters Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. A J Manufacturing Co. Inc.

14.3. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

14.4. Air Filters, Inc.

14.5. Airsan Corporation

14.6. American Air Filter Company, Inc.

14.7. Camfil AB

14.8. DHA Filter

14.9. Donaldson Company, Inc.

14.10. Emirates Industrial Filters LLC

14.11. Filt Air Ltd.

14.12. Filtration Group Corporation

14.13. Freudenberg SE

14.14. General Filter Havak

14.15. GVS Group

14.16. Hollingsworth & Vose Company

14.17. Johns Manville

14.18. Koch Filter

14.19. Mann + Hummel

14.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

14.21. Sandler AG

14.22. Sogefi SpA

14.23. Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

14.24. Tex-Air Filter Manufacturing Co

14.25. Troy Filters Ltd.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8179lw