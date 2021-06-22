New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097035/?utm_source=GNW





The global fiction books market is expected to decline from $12.22 billion in 2020 to $12.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The declining demand for fictional books is due to shifting consumer preference towards e-books with increasing internet penetration during the coronavirus lockdowns. The market is expected to reach $10.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -3%.



The fiction books market consists of revenues generated by entities that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing fiction books for children and adults. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form.



The fiction books market covered in the report is segmented by type of fiction into short story, novella, novel; by type of book into physical book, e- book, audio book; by genre into action and adventure, young adult, crime/mystery, drama, horror/paranormal/ghost, science fiction, others; by end-user into children, young adults, adults.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The change in the reading habits of people is expected to hamper the growth of fiction books markets.The preferences towards other entertainment means like videos, streaming platforms, gaming, and television have caused a decline in the people reading books and an increase in time spent on other means.



For instance, in the Digital media trends survey, 14th edition, nearly 80% of people in the USA have subscribed to at least one paid online streaming video service.The statistics indicate a wider acceptance of online streaming services among individuals.



Thus, online streaming channels created a low interest in reading books which further acts as a hindrance to fictional books’ market growth.



In September 2019, Chicago Review Press (CRP), a USA-based independent publisher acquired Amberjack Publishing for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Chicago Review Press had added 63 tiles of Amberjack Publishing to its list.



Amberjack Publishing is a USA-based media company engaged in publishing and editing fictional and non-fictional books.



The sale of books through online media is anticipated to drive the fiction books market during the forecast period.The increasing number of active internet users is providing companies with an opportunity to cater to a wide number of customers.



According to the Book Publishing Statistics published in October 2018, the publishers sold more through the online medium that is $8.03 billion than through physical stores that is $6.90 billion in 2018. The preference of individuals to buy books online is majorly due to the broad choice, cost savings due offers and discounts, and convenience of buying anytime and from any location. Therefore, online shopping of books is boosting the fiction book market.



Increasing focus on technology and new product development is a key trend in the fictional books market.The publishers and writers are continuously focusing on introducing innovations to increase the sales, outreach, and to ease their writing and publishing activities.



For instance, in January 2020, Marlowe, A.I. analytical software for novels, was released to help authors to improve their novel before forwarding it off for professional editing. The software aims to provide authors with refining their manuscripts and identify opportunities for their work in the market. Moreover, publishing houses and authors are releasing podcasts which are series of spoken word, audio episodes of a particular book which is expected to create an effective means of leisure and entertainment for the readers further building sales. For instance, in September 2020, Apple Books and Oprah announced the launch of “Oprah’s Book Club” podcast, an eight-episode series for viewers to explore Oprah’s Book Club pick and bestseller.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

