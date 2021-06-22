Secure Technology Alliance Resource Explores the Use of Mobile Devices for Physical Access Control

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced a white paper discussing mobile devices as a replacement or supplement to traditional tokens for physical access. Today, access is granted with badges, RFID tags and other tokens, but mobile devices can support similar authentication along with hardware technologies that allow for increased security and communication. This resource covers mobile device features, benefits and applications in a wide range of common and unique physical access use cases.



The white paper, “Using Mobile Devices for Physical Access Control,” can be downloaded at https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-using-mobile-devices-for-physical-access-control/.

“The access control industry has been at the forefront in taking advantage of the robust security and communication features that mobile devices provide,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, “With many benefits baked into smartphones, tablets and wearables, this white paper highlights the great potential available for physical access applications across the government, commercial, consumer and academic sectors.”

Mobile devices provide versatile credential hosting platforms that can be used in numerous physical access control use cases. These devices support secure credentials that can be resistant to cloning, forgery and alteration. In addition, they can provide high levels of assurance, due to the implementation of tamper-resistant hardware, and the use of strong, multifactor authentication.

Any organization, public or private, considering the use of mobile devices for physical access control can benefit from this resource, which provides:

Insight into market trends for using mobile devices for physical access

An exploration of the mobile device landscape

A deep dive on trust frameworks for credential issuance, lifecycle management and assurance

Possible use cases, including gated buildings and communities, entertainment venues, hotels and more

Information on mobile devices and relying party interfaces, as well as mobile device support for multifactor authentication



This white paper was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Access Control Council and Identity Council. The Access Control Council focuses on accelerating the widespread acceptance, use and application of secure technologies in various physical and digital form factors for physical and logical access control as applicable to both persons and non-person entities. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance’s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software.

