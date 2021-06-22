Leading Esports Sportsbook and Media Company Rivalry Closes Oversubscribed US$22 Million Subscription Receipt Financing

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMML Corp. (the “Company”), the parent company of Rivalry Limited (“Rivalry”), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, is pleased to announce that, on June 9, 2021, it completed an oversubscribed subscription receipt financing for gross proceeds of approximately US$22 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was co-led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., with a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and M Partners Inc. Institutional investors from Canada, the United States, the European Union, and Australia participated in the Offering. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund Rivalry’s growth through hiring, country expansion, new product and media expansion.



“At Rivalry we are working to innovate the sports betting category for a new generation of consumers globally,” says Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “Since launch, our strategy has been to lead from the front with esports and gaming media as a brand, and pair that with a market-leading product built top to bottom in-house. Creating a brand that fans love and is organically a part of their respective community is critical, and the product must be innovative and original as well. We have been executing on this vision, delivering double digit month over month growth on average for more than two years, and are eager to begin deploying this new capital against our plans to materially enhance our output across all key pillars of the business.”

As a company founded and based in Canada, Rivalry is closely monitoring and preparing for the potential national legalization of single event sports betting, and obtaining an iGaming license in the province of Ontario. Rivalry is a proud member of the Toronto tech community, having built the foundation of its team with local talent. The Company intends to continue making Toronto home for its innovative product development and is excited by the prospect of offering its products to Canadians for the first time.

“Following significant growth in 2020 and Q1/21, this injection of new funding comes at a critical inflection point in the Company’s history,” continued Steven Salz. “To meet the rapid growth we are seeing within the business we are meaningfully scaling our team while simultaneously expanding into new markets, increasing our original product IP portfolio and materially enhancing the volume and production quality of our media arm. Combined with operational execution across all levels of the business, pending legalization of sports betting at home, and our intention to complete a public listing later this year, we are more excited than ever about what the future holds for Rivalry.”

Within 120 days following the June 9, 2021 closing of the Offering (the “Escrow Release Deadline”), the Company intends to file and obtain a receipt for a final prospectus (the “Qualifying Prospectus”) qualifying the securities issuable upon conversion of the subscription receipts (the “Underlying Shares”) and to obtain the conditional approval to list the Underlying Shares on a recognized public stock exchange (the “Exchange Approval”). The filing of, and receipt for the Qualifying Prospectus and the Exchange Approval must be satisfied prior to the Escrow Release Deadline in order for the net proceeds of the Offering to be released from escrow to the Company.

About PMML Corp. and Rivalry

Rivalry Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMML Corp., is a leading sport betting and sports media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casinos for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team of nearly 70 staff and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining multiple country licenses in parallel. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and a growing suite of original casino games called Rushlane that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

