Small Pharma Engages LifeSci Advisors as Investor Relations Agency

LONDON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”) is pleased to announce that it has retained LifeSci Advisors, LLC (“LSA”) to provide investor relations services.



Peter Rands, CEO of Small Pharma, said: “In line with our go-public strategy, Small Pharma is now focused on driving greater understanding of the benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapies and their potential to change the landscape of mental health treatment. Building on our already strong and supportive shareholder base will be key to enabling the Company to deliver its portfolio of psychedelic-assisted therapies for depression, a serious condition that afflicts more than 300 million people worldwide1. With topline results of the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of our lead product anticipated in the first half of 2022, we look forward to creating a comprehensive investor interface to aid access and knowledge of our mission here at Small Pharma, in North America, Europe and beyond.”

LSA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the services to the Company. LSA will receive a monthly fee of U.S.$19,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and LSA dated June 20, 2021 is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for successive six (6) month periods (collectively, the “Term”) unless either the Company or LSA provides written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

LSA, with over 250 employees and a local presence that spans, New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Geneva, Paris, and Tel-Aviv, provides life science companies comprehensive solutions to communications and investor outreach. Taking a partner approach, LSA increases client visibility within the investment community and educates investors on opportunities with its clients through non-deal roadshow planning and execution, KOL Events/R&D Days, and corporate communications.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

