Mount Nittany Health Partners with VisitPay to Offer Industry-Leading Patient Payment Solution

BOISE, Idaho, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitPay , the leader in patient financial engagement, today announced a partnership with Pennsylvania-based Mount Nittany Health. VisitPay’s digital payment platform will improve the patient experience at Mount Nittany Health by providing patients a simple solution to manage their medical bills through any payment channel they choose. VisitPay offers the health system’s patients a variety of features to accommodate the flexibility they need in medical billing—including paper statements, consolidated bills for families, explanation of benefits, and resources to help patients clearly understand their bills.



Mount Nittany Health undertook a rigorous vetting process, comparing several major players in the patient financial engagement space, before carefully selecting VisitPay as its partner. After evaluating the Net Promoter Scores, ROI, and flexibility of multiple vendors, the health system determined VisitPay to be the best solution for their patients’ needs.

“We wanted the best-in-class solution to complement our Meditech billing platform,” said Bryan Roach, CFO of Mount Nittany Health. “After conducting a thorough ROI analysis and benchmarking results against existing VisitPay implementations, we are excited to partner with VisitPay to take our patient financial experience to the next level.”

Patient engagement on VisitPay’s platform via mobile devices increased to 50% in 2020, compared to just 20% in 20161—a sign that patients are looking for more ways to engage with medical bills on digital channels. However, in order to accommodate each individual’s payment preference, VisitPay’s platform creates a world class financial experience across multiple consumer channels including mobile, online, by phone and mail.

The industry-wide need for flexible, compassionate medical billing has never been greater and providers have an obligation to extend these services to their patients. VisitPay now occupies 10% of the nonprofit hospital market and was named a leader in establishing patient-first healthcare billing experience by KLAS .

“The VisitPay platform was designed for health systems to manage the patient financial experience end-to-end in a turnkey fashion,” said Kent Ivanoff, VisitPay co-founder and CEO. “I’m proud that Mount Nittany Health is entrusting us with their partnership and confident in our ability to offer the flexibility and support that their patients need.”

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company’s third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice, and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay’s investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership, and news.

About Mount Nittany Health

Mount Nittany Health, a health system located in State College, Pennsylvania, consists of Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a staff of more than 170 providers who offer primary and specialty care services at a growing number of offices throughout central Pennsylvania. In addition to providing high quality care, Mount Nittany Health strives to improve the health and wellness of its community through education programs, events and health screenings. Visit mountnittany.org to learn more about Mount Nittany Health’s mission to make people healthier.

