Artelo Biosciences Announces Two Poster Presentations Featured at the 31st Annual ICRS Symposium

Dr. Andrew Yates to Present Poster on the Company’s ART27.13 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study



Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan to Present Poster Related to Artelo’s ART12.11 CBD Cocrystal and the Effects of CBD and TMP Coadministration in Cancer

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that a poster featuring the ART27.13 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) will be presented today, June 22, at the 31st Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium, which is being held virtually from June 21-24, 2021. Artelo’s cannabinoid agonist, ART27.13, is being developed as a therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss, which affects over 60% of later-stage cancer patients, often impacting quality of life and hastening death.

The Company also announced that a poster featuring the latest ART12.11 data will also be presented on June 23 at ICRS. ART12.11 is Artelo’s proprietary cannabidiol:tetramethylpyrazine (CBD:TMP) solid state composition, the first and only CBD cocrystal to have an issued composition of matter patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

“We are honored to have both posters related to our product candidates selected for presentation at the highly prestigious ICRS Symposium,” commented, Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo. “As we continue to make important progress on both of these programs, we look forward to reporting stage 1 results from the CAReS trial, as well as in vivo data related to our CBD cocrystal.”

Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (“CAReS”) Poster Presentation

Title: Study Protocol for a Dose-Ascending, Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Phase 1/2 Trial of ART27.13 in Patients with Cancer Anorexia and Weight Loss Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Authored by Dr. Barry Laird, coordinating investigator of CAReS; Dr. Steven Reich, Chief Medical Officer of Artelo; Dr. Andrew Yates, Chief Scientific Officer of Artelo, and presented by Dr. Yates.



The CAReS poster forms the first of a series of publications on the Phase 1/2 study, which describes the study design and the background rationale of using ART27.13, a peripherally selective CB 1 /CB 2 receptor agonist, in this cancer population suffering from anorexia. CAReS is a two stage, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to investigate the utility of ART27.13 in cancer anorexia and weight loss. The first stage of the study will determine the optimal dose of ART27.13 to be used in the Phase 2 randomized study. As previously announced, the first patient was enrolled and initiated daily dosing on April 12, 2021, and the study continues to enroll. Artelo expects to report the Phase 1 results of the CAReS trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.



According to the poster’s authors, ART27.13 represents a novel mechanism-based strategy to stimulate appetite and weight gain known to arise from CB 1 receptor activation that could significantly benefit patients with cancer anorexia. For the broader community, the data that will arise from this study will help elucidate the potential of modulating the peripheral cannabinoid system in the control of appetite and weight, and inform the development strategies for trials targeting this underserved patient group.

CBD:TMP Cancer Abstract Related to Artelo’s Cocrystal

Title: The Effects of CBD and TMP Coadministration in Cancer Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Presented and authored, in part, by Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan, scientific advisor to Artelo and former Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Nottingham, UK.



Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP) have anti-cancer properties in vitro and in vivo. However, both suffer from poor oral bioavailability. ART12.11, a cocrystal of CBD and TMP, could confer the new solid form with a more desirable pharmacokinetic profile, with the added potential for positive pharmacodynamic interactions. In this cell-based study, the effects of CBD and TMP coadministration were investigated in cancer cell lines.



The investigation found that there were synergistic and additive interactions between CBD and TMP in their ability to prevent cancer cell growth and to kill cancer cells. There was a small reduction in the anti-migratory effect of CBD when TMP was present.

The authors concluded that the positive initial studies warrant further in vivo preclinical research in animal tumor models, where an additional pharmacokinetic interaction could be expected, leading to improved drug exposure with the CBD:TMP cocrystal compared to either molecule alone.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association dedicated to the scientific research in all fields of the cannabinoids, ranging from biochemical, chemical and physiological studies of the endogenous cannabinoid system to studies of the abuse potential of recreational cannabis. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society on Twitter and use #ICRS2021 for the latest meeting updates.

In 2018, Artelo announced a five-year commitment to sponsor the Young Investigator of the Year award at ICRS Annual Symposium. The award is a unique opportunity to identify and showcase researchers who have demonstrated dedication to endocannabinoid system research. Past recipients, Dr. Saoirse O’Sullivan, 2016 awardee and Dr. Martin Kaczocha, 2017 awardee are currently assisting Artelo with advancing its product portfolio.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com