Splash Beverage Groups (SBEV) Pulpoloco Sangria Market Growth Enhanced by Eco-Friendly Packaging Technology; Sales of Pulpoloco Sangria Higher by 71% YoY

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (the "Company") ( https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com ), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced enhancing its commitment to developing market share for innovative, socially conscious brands that are sustainably focused.

Reports published by Nielsen highlight that of the top four purchasing drivers for consumer-packaged goods, knowing that the product comes from a company recognized as being environmentally friendly is an influencing motivator within wholesale and retail sales channels. The researchers also noted that 66% of global consumers said they were willing to pay more for a product made from sustainable goods.

Splash ‘s Pulpoloco Sangria utilizes highly efficient, eco-friendly CartoCan® packaging to complement its already strong brand iconography. CartoCan is 30% more eco-friendly than aluminum or PET, uses 30% less total raw materials to create, and the raw materials that are used come entirely from renewable sources. Further, the packaging only uses wood fibers taken from forests managed in an exemplary fashion, giving CartoCan packages the right to bear the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) label. The FSC label is recognized throughout the world as one of the most prestigious awards for the processing of wood fibers, which must originate in forests that have been certified in accordance with the FSC guidelines.

William Meissner, President & CMO, said, "Adding an additional element of excellence to the Pulpoloco brand is the natural step in its evolution. When we acquired the distribution rights in 2020, we believed that the value of Pulpoloco taste quality and its CartoCan packaging would combine to deliver a best-in-class product on multiple levels. "

"Under the Splash platform, Pulpoloco sales are up 71% compared to last year, demonstrating that our commitment to prioritizing brands that have a sustainability advantage can add tremendous value to our portfolio. In addition, we think CartoCan packaging can allow us to leverage value from numerous products, especially because it does not require high-energy consumption refrigeration during distribution and is shelf-stable for 12 months," Meissner added.

Pulpoloco Sangria complements other brands in the Splash Beverage portfolio, including Copa Di Vino single-serve wine, TapouT hydrating sports drink, and its flavored tequila brand SALT, made from100% pure, blue agave plants from the mountains of Jalisco.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

