TELUS commits $1 million to champion Canadian small business

Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising



Canadians encouraged to support their favourite small business using #StandWithOwners for a chance to win a $500 gift card

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second year supporting small businesses through its national #StandWithOwners initiative, TELUS is doubling its commitment by investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021. Small business owners have demonstrated incredible strength and ingenuity as they pivoted and innovated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and TELUS is proudly supporting them with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move

“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. “With nearly 69% of Canada’s total private labour force being employed by small businesses,1 it has never been more important to rally behind and stand with owners. As we renew our commitment, we are asking Canadians to make one too. Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”

Canadians and small businesses alike can participate in #StandWithOwners:

TELUS Small Business Application: Owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns to help fuel awareness and drive revenue for their business. Winners will be chosen weekly and showcased on telus.com/standwithowners.





Rallying the community: Canadians are invited to take action and make a commitment to stand with their favourite small business this year. Whether it's buying your fruit and vegetables from a farmers market, ordering from your favourite local restaurant, or shopping at a family-owned flower shop, Canadians can show their support on social media by tagging their chosen business and using the hashtag #StandWithOwners. Bonus: participating Canadians will be entered to win a $500 gift card towards the small business they've nominated.





Expert advice: TELUS is engaging industry experts and will launch a series of online resources that will help guide small business owners to develop effective digital marketing campaigns to drive awareness and sales.





TELUS is engaging industry experts and will launch a series of online resources that will help guide small business owners to develop effective digital marketing campaigns to drive awareness and sales. Health & wellness virtual panel: Following a year of pandemic-induced regulations, 48% of owners say they have experienced mental health challenges.2 To help owners prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing, TELUS is hosting a virtual panel with experts to discuss ways that owners can better look after themselves and their employees.



TELUS has a longstanding history of supporting Canadian small businesses and entrepreneurship through programs such as Pollinator Fund, TELUS Ventures, TELUS Pitch, and Stand With Owners. To learn more about this year’s campaign and how to get involved, visit telus.com/standwithowners .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

