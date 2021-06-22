Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Announces Appointment of Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah as Independent Auditor as Company Works Towards Full SEC Reporting Status

Claymont, Delaware, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) announced today that it has engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah (“Pinnacle”) as its independent auditor; the appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors.



Pinnacle is a certified public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB that provides a wide range of business advisory and compliance services including financial statement audit, tax compliance and business advisory services. Pinnacle currently provides audit services for multiple SEC-registered companies and is highly experienced in dealing with the complex auditing and accounting standards of public companies.

“Engaging a highly regarded firm such as Pinnacle is the first step on the path to becoming fully reporting with the SEC. We hope to up-list our company to the OTCQB as soon as practicable, adding value for current shareholders and increasing exposure to the investment community. We are excited to be working with Pinnacle as we execute our plans for up-list,” commented Louis Shefsky, President of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.