Intel 471 CEO Mark Arena Named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021, Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

LEWES, Del., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security and fraud teams, today announced Mark Arena, chief executive officer (CEO), has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021, Greater Philadelphia Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It’s an honor to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 finalist alongside such an inspiring group of like-minded business leaders spanning the various, constantly evolving verticals in Philadelphia,” said Arena. “Behind every successful company is an incredibly talented and dedicated staff that is agile and can provide continuous value to their customers. At Intel 471, we’re helping our enterprise customers avoid the sinkhole of getting ensnared by an attack executed by cybercriminals—and there are far too many attacks still targeting businesses as we continue to see in the news headlines. Our growing global team is constantly tracking the criminal underground, arming our customers’ security teams with leading adversary, malware, and vulnerability intelligence to help fight the good fight and advance the industry. My passion and drive as CEO and co-founder were inspired by wanting to make this world a safer place and taking that journey with the best in the industry—my team.”

Arena was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 27, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

About Intel 471

Intel 471 is the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams. Our adversary intelligence is focused on infiltrating and maintaining access to closed sources where threat actors collaborate, communicate and plan cyberattacks. Our malware intelligence leverages our adversary intelligence and underground capabilities to provide timely data and context on malware and adversary infrastructure. Our pedigree is unmatched, built on experience from operating in the intelligence services, military, law-enforcement and private companies across the globe. We protect your organization, products, assets and people. For more information: https://www.intel471.com/.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

Media Contact:

CHEN PR for Intel 471

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781-672-3119