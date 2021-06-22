AutoScheduler.ai Named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.ai, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers list. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain. AutoScheduler.ai was chosen for accelerating the capabilities of existing Warehouse Management Systems to help organizations solve challenges like poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inefficient workforce allocation, and having too many unnecessary intra-campus moves.



“We battle-tested the AutoScheduler solution at the largest consumer goods companies on the planet and helped them to more intelligently orchestrate their facilities, saving over $4M per year at one plant,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.ai. “AutoScheduler ensures for cold storage warehouses that products don't stay in storage longer than their expiration dates. Cross-docking speeds movements between trucks and warehouses so that less mileage and less fuel is used. AutoScheduler optimizes delivery times so that trucks don't sit idling in the yard too long. We are delighted to win this prestigious award.”

“When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year's award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the complete list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.

About AutoScheduler.ai

AutoScheduler .ai is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

