New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Console Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097033/?utm_source=GNW

69 billion in 2020 to $42.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $65.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.



The console games market consists of sales of console games. The console games market is segmented into digital, online/micro-transaction and physical console games.



The console games market covered in the report is segmented by type into digital console games, online/microtransaction console, physical console games; by application into shooter, action, sport games, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, others; by device into TV, computer/PC, system consoles.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console.For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device.



Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, Mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.



Console video game developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming.For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on monthly rotation basis.



The first major subscription program by EA was the EA Access on Xbox One which offered discounts on EA games, a limited number of hours of pre-release play, and a vault of back catalog offerings. Microsoft, in June 2017, released a Netflix-style offering called Game-Pass, for its first-party games and a number of titles from third-party developers and publishers.



In January 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Computer Entertainment, is a multinational video game and digital entertainment company, which is a Japan-based company acquired Audiokinetic, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, SIE will tap into Audiokinetic’s vast audio engineering expertise, adding significant value to the PlayStation ecosystem. Audiokinetic Inc. is a Canadian software company that develops new standards in audio production for interactive media and games.



The major driving force for the console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. In 2017, there were 2.21 billion gamers worldwide and the number is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as it is estimated that approximately 557 million people will watch Esports by 2021.



A majority of parents around the world are concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate content via video games, therefore, a few regulatory actions have been taken up to standardise the age ratings online.The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings for video games and apps so parents can make informed choices.



Majority of the retailers in across North America carry an ESRB rating.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097033/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________