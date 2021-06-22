Xeriant’s JV with XTI Featured in various Media Articles

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI)(“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announces that it received media coverage, both domestically and internationally, for its recently completed joint venture (“JV”) with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”), a privately held cleantech aviation company based in Englewood, Colorado.



Please find below the links to some of the articles written about the Xeriant/XTI JV.

The Robb Report, which has extensively covered XTI over the past several years, including listing the TriFan 600 as one of “Tomorrow’s most spellbinding technologies” in its January 2018 “Time Travel: A Futuristic Car, Pen, Plane, and Rocket” feature, also covered the JV at https://robbreport.com/motors/aviation/xtis-trifan-600-1234619199/.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company taking an active role in Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”), the technological revolution enabling the aerospace industry’s transition to more efficient, sustainable, and autonomous flight operations. AAM promises to expand accessibility and applications for aerial services across the economy through the development and safe integration of new aircraft with vertical flight capability (VTOL), which facilitate the point-to-point transport of passengers and cargo. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

About XTI Aircraft Company

Based in Englewood, Colorado, XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned OEM and developer of next-generation, cleantech VTOL aircraft, including the TriFan 600. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.