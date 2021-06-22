Cerberus Sentinel Names Chief Financial Officer to Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO) (“Cerberus Sentinel”), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today that Deb Smith has been named Chief Financial Officer effective June 18, 2021. As CFO, she will oversee all financial and accounting operations and work closely with CEO David Jemmett and COO Bryce Hancock.



Prior to joining Cerberus Sentinel, Smith served as Controller for JDA Software, Executive Vice President of Finance for Arrivia, Inc., and Chief Accounting Officer for BeyondTrust. Earlier in 2021, Smith joined Cerberus Sentinel as Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting. She has overseen the successful migration of Cerberus Sentinel and subsidiaries books and records to NetSuite and provided financial due diligence on various acquisitions.

“With our acquisition and organic growth model, having a CFO with both a deep understanding of our financial ecosystem and the complexities of integration is critical to our success,” said David Jemmett, founder and CEO of Cerberus Sentinel. “Deb brings tremendous expertise to this vital role, and her intimate knowledge of our accounting structure will allow for a seamless transition. She is a proven financial professional that shares our culture.”

“Deb has a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise as a financial leader,” said Bryce Hancock, COO of Cerberus Sentinel. “Having seen this firsthand through working with her, I couldn’t be more pleased to have her in command of this strategic leadership role.”

“I consider it a privilege to expand my role within the Cerberus family. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the deep pool of talent, strong customer base, and worldwide demand,” said Deb Smith. “I am confident we can continue to execute and build consistent growth. I look forward to partnering with the team as we move into the next stage of our strategic development.”

