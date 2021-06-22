Children’s Health Defense and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Protest Efforts to Vaccinate Underage Children Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Washington, DC, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerned medical freedom advocates will join Children’s Health Defense (CHD) on Wednesday to protest at several venues around the country planning to vaccinate underaged children as young as 12 without the consent of their parents.

At 11:00 a.m. local time, protesters will gather to provide vital information needed prior to making potentially life-altering healthcare decisions, urging children to forgo this and any other vaccines until they and their parents have been fully informed of the risks and benefits to children and young adults associated with each vaccine.

Parent members of CHD will come together to defend children’s rights while sending a strong warning to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Don’t mess with our kids!”

In America, underaged children need parental consent to go to a suntan salon, attend a school field trip or be prescribed any medication. And, they can’t have a drink if they are under the age of 21. Yet these long-held safety guidelines are being cast aside for the experimental COVID-19 vaccines which are still undergoing clinical trials and carry the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) “Emergency Use” status only. Circumventing parental consent is clearly an overreach on the part of federal, state and local health officials.

“Americans aren’t being fully informed when it comes to warp speed, liability-free COVID vaccines,” according to CHD Board Chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is receiving unprecedented numbers of reports of injuries and deaths following COVID vaccinations.” As of June 11, the government-housed and operated VAERS database reports 352,386 adverse events including 5,993 deaths after receipt of COVID vaccines since mid-December, 2020. “CHD calls on all lawmakers and public health officials to stop the reckless vaccination of children who are not of age to consent,” said Kennedy.

Even as the CDC is discussing the known cardiac risks and heart inflammation affecting children and young adults following COVID-19 vaccination, a concerted effort is underway to coerce this same group to get the vaccine anyway. In addition to the dire cardiac implications, an estimated 8% of the US population, including children, is at risk of having a potentially fatal anaphylactic shock to COVID-19 vaccines containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). CHD believes this policy is at worst criminal and at least misguided considering young adults and children have a miniscule risk of hospitalization. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children comprised only 0.00%-0.23% of all COVID-19 deaths, and eight states reported zero child deaths. When children do get the disease, they’ll likely have lifelong immunity.

The CDC reports that children are less likely to develop severe illness or die from Covid-19 and are more likely to be asymptomatic or show mild systems. And there are lower rates of infection among children compared with adults. CHD demands that CDC provide the reasoning behind these perplexing recommendations. Why would a vaccine be recommended that perhaps carries more risk to children’s health than the actual disease, and which has no long term safety data to support its use?

Among the thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths of young people after receiving a COVID vaccine are the following:

CHD urges concerned parents to become involved to ensure that their voices are heard. Here are the five sites where parents will be either demonstrating about vaccinating children with COVID-19 in violation of parents’ rights or stopping clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as six months old:

Seattle Children’s Hospital: 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center: 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Burton High School: 400 Mansell Street, San Francisco, CA 94134

Maspeth High School: 54-40 74th St., Elmhurst, NY 11373

Over 50% of children in the US now suffer from one or more chronic health conditions. CHD believes that exposures to environmental toxins, including those found in vaccines, play a critical role in the development of these conditions.

The clinical trials for young adults and children will take a year or more to be finalized, yet the CDC has already suggested that the COVID-19 vaccination can be given concurrently with other vaccines like the meningococcal and human papillomavirus vaccines. The short and long term synergistic effects of administering multiple vaccines simultaneously are completely unknown. If left unchallenged, health authorities will in essence be using America’s children as guinea pigs for the vaccine, some of whom will suffer life long injuries and even death.

“We are at a defining crossroads in human history,” said CHD Executive Director Laura Bono. “The United States and the world are moving towards universal mandates of all vaccines for all children. Adding COVID mandates to the mix will prove deadly for some. The combination of high powered vaccines such as meningitis and HPV along with COVID-19 carries the capacity to injure and even kill. We must act now.”