Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030

28 billion in 2020 to $68.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $116.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.



The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smartphones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net), sponsorships, and sales of merchandise. The market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, and others.



The smartphone/tablet games market covered in the report is segmented by game type into shooter, action, sports games, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, others; by application: iOS user, android user; by device into smartphone, tablet.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major roadblock to this booming industry is the illegal downloads and pirated versions of the games, thereby causing serious concerns for the original developers of the game.The revenue loss is significantly high due to illegal downloads, as people never pay the original developers of the game.



For example, Subway Surfers, one of the most popular games may have lost close to $91 million due to pirated versions.



Augmented Reality (AG) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the two new technologies that are positively impacting the smartphone/tablet games market.Both technologies offer exciting gaming experiences to users.



Augmented reality gaming combines visual and audio content with the user’s current environment in real time, thereby making them enjoy the unique gaming experience.Whereas Virtual reality games apply a three-dimensional (3-D) artificial environment to the computer games.



These two technologies have been appreciated by the gaming community, proven by the rise in AR and VR based games downloads.For example, Pokemon Go, an AR game has been downloaded more than 800 million times, making it the most downloaded game.



Niantic Labs, developer of the Pokemon Go game announced their intention to create an augmented reality map of public spaces using the help of players and startup Escher Reality. The company has also raised $225 million in the funding round and is now focused on developing more AR based games.



In July 2018, Niantic has completed the acquisition of LA-based game studio, Seismic Games, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help Niantic in a transition to build all-new Augmented Reality (AR) games with real-world experiences.



Seismic Games is involved in developing social games.It created the famous game RPG Marvel: Strikeforce.



The company was established in 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphone/tablets in the market, the smartphones/tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing.The new affordable gaming mobile/tablet devices are better than the previous generation devices in terms of cost and performance that makes the games run in better FRP (Frames per Second) providing an enhanced gaming experience.



For example, many Chinese smartphones have entered into the market under $500 range which is offering technologically advanced gaming experience like Xiomi Mi 8 Pro ($469), Xiomi Mi 8 ($389), Xiomi Pocophone F1 ($319), Honor 9 ($320) and others.



Due to the rising concerns from parents about their children being exposed to inappropriate content on video and games, regulatory bodies in the UK have come up with age restriction policies.Pan European Game Information (PEGI) is a statutory European video game content rating system in Europe.



The gaming industry is bound to comply with new European privacy rules such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).This regulation would allow the users to gain more knowledge on the type of information collected while playing online, or while purchasing products and services.



China’s gaming industry is now being regulated by the Central Propaganda Department.The department has curbed the entry of new foreign gaming publishers into China.



It can now only be done through prior permission.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

