Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The global solvent-based printing inks market is expected to grow from $11.13 in billion 2020 to $11.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The solvent-based printing inks market consists of sales of solvent-based printing inks and related services used to produce 3D printed objects and banners.Solvent-based inks are pigment inks which are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others which are waterproof and ultra-violet (UV) safe.



They are relatively inexpensive and enable printing on flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates, which are used to produce vehicle graphics, billboards, 3D printed objects, banners and adhesive decals.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into cellulose inks, epoxy inks, vinyl inks, vinyl-acrylic inks, polyurethane inks; by printing technology into lithographic, gravure, flexographic, screen-printing, letterpress, digital, others; by application into label & packaging, commercial printing, publication, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A shortage of raw materials, resulting in their increasing market prices, is expected to negatively affect the solvent-based printing inks market.Printing ink companies globally are suffering from a shortage of raw materials, including resins, monomers, photoinitiators, oligomers, and additives.



This is mainly due to raw material plant closures in China, a major source of these raw materials, as the country has placed significant emphasis on improving its environment by cutting industrial pollution.China is dominant in printing inks raw materials supplies due to the presence of strong refinery capacity and associated chemicals manufacturing ecosystem.



Market players have already started facing challenges due to shortages of raw materials.For instance, in July 2020, Sun Chemical, a global printing ink manufacturer, increased the prices of its solvent-based inks and coatings in North America due to increase in price of raw materials.



Due to high demand for alcohol and solvent for use in sanitizers and pharmaceutical initiatives, the prices of these materials have increased substantially and has also affected the manufacturing cost of solvent-based printing inks companies. Therefore, such instances are expected to restrain the market growth of solvent-based printing inks during the period.



3D technology will be a driver of the solvent-based printing inks market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks such as solvent-based inks. Unlike 2D inks which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices. For instance, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The ink aims to add even more functionality to 3D printing. Similarly scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink, which, when combined with a new method of printing and with varying lighting, hardens with the 3D printing object.



Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand.Thermal inkjet printing induces the ejection of the ink droplet by superheating a small portion of a solvent-based ink.



Advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications.For instance, the Collins Inkjet has developed a new solvent-based TIJ ink, Stratus.



It has increased dot control, decap time, and optical density.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



