InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Emaginos Inc. President Allan Jones

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc., which recently submitted a U.S. patent application for its EdManage analytics platform for public education.

Throughout the interview, Jones discussed how the EdManage program was developed, how it works and the benefits it provides for students.

“A few years ago, our Director of Education, Dr. Keith Larick, was school superintendent in Tracy, California. He gave three teachers a clean slate and one year to design the best possible school based on proven best education practices,” Jones said. “They did that, and they’ve created an amazing program that’s been very effective for years. What we’re trying to do is take their model and make it available to other schools. That’s our goal – to transform schools to this very successful model used at the Tracy Learning Center.”

“EdManage is an analytics platform that aggregates all the data from a school district, analyzes it and produces actionable information,” he said. “Aristotle was quoted as saying, ‘The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.’ That’s where the quote usually stops, but the rest of the quote is, ‘If the parts are assembled in some logical way and not just a heap of parts.’ That’s what we’re trying to do with our platform. There are all these heaps of parts out there in education, but there’s no way to put them together logically. Our analytics platform is going to do that.”

“Our program is designed to deliver a customized education to every child. In our traditional school systems, the teachers are the source of the information. The students are passive listeners sitting there trying to absorb and memorize and recall information. We change the students from passive listeners to active learners,” Jones explained. “You need an analytics platform to manage that. Long ago, Confucius said, ‘I hear, and I forget. I see, and I remember. I do, and I understand.’ We create an environment where the students are not just learning but using what they learn. Analytics are what makes that possible. The teacher observes the students, sees each student’s level of mastery and can then recommend activities that students can do to increase their understanding of the concepts.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc., as they explore why the ‘unknown unknowns’ of education present both problems and opportunities, the company’s plans to raise cash to complete EdManage and how the COVID-19 pandemic, for all its horrible effects, exposed flaws in the current model of public education that need to be fixed.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

