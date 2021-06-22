New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097013/?utm_source=GNW

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to decline from $6.55 in billion 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.6%. The market’s decline is attributed to the strict energy efficiency standards and growing inclination towards cost-effective substitutes. The market is expected to reach $3.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -12%.



The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.



The market covered in this report is segmented by product type into metal halide light, high-pressure sodium light, xenon arc light, other; by application into industrial, agriculture, medical, other; by distribution channel into OEM, aftermarket; by mode into online, offline.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations imposed on the HID lamps is acting as a restraint on the market.The category of HID bulbs like metal halides are subjected to tighter regulatory standards.



For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued new energy efficiency standards for metal halide luminaries and tightened the standards by expanding the coverage from low-wattage (50-149W) to high-wattage (501-1000W) luminaires. These strict regulations are impacting the growth of the HID bulbs market.



Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market.High intensity discharge bulb (HID) headlamps provide high intensity light on the road than the traditional halogen headlamps.



HID headlamps provide cool white color at temperature of 4,500 Kelvin compared to yellowish halogen headlamps at 3,200 Kelvin. Furthermore, HID lamps illuminate a larger area compared to halogen headlights.



HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market.In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships.



Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution compared to LED and metal halide, and improved life.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



