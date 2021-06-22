New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097221/?utm_source=GNW



The Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Consumer Inclination Towards Longer Shelf Life of Products

The increasingly busy lifestyles of consumers and the resulting demand for lightweight food packaging are pushing the market for metallized flexible packaging. Metallic flexible packaging extends the product shelf-life without reducing preservative requirements. In favor of light, easy to handle packaging in the food and beverage industry, conventional packaging formats are being phased out. This requirement is satisfied by the fact that metallic flexible packaging is lighter than rigid packaging and does not include glass or canisters that add to the packet’s weight.

Find out How Stringent Regulations Are Resulting in Increase in New Packaging Solutions

Manufacturers have been encouraged to create new packaging solutions as a result of dynamic market developments, such as the implementation of new regulatory measures. Concerns about the use of biodegradable metalized flexible packaging and its effect on the environment have prompted manufacturers to develop safe and stable sustainable packaging alternatives. Manufacturers are shifting their strategies to build recyclable and sustainable solutions in response to stringent government regulations, evolving customer preferences, and environmental pressure.

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Structure (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Laminated Structures

. Mono Extruded Structures

. Co-Extruded Structures

. Insulated Structures

. Poly Extruded Structures

. Other Structures

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Metallized Polyester Films

. Plasma Metalized Polyester Films

. Both Side Coated Metallized Polyester Films

. PCR Asclepius Metallized Films

. Other Type

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Pouches

. Bags

. Wraps

. Rollstock

. Sachets

. Other Packaging Type

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Food Industry

. Beverage Industry

. Personal Care Industry

. Pharmaceutical Industry

. Pet Food Industry

. Other End-Use Industry



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Amcor Plc

. Cosmo Films Ltd.

. Dunmore Corporation

. Huhtamaki Oyj

. Mondi PLC

. Polyplex Corporation Limited

. Sealed Air Corporation

. Sonoco Products Company

. Transcontinental Inc.

. UFLEX Limited



