Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size Expected to Cross USD 17 Billion By 2026, Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Liquid, & Others), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarket & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugs Stores, Departmental & Pharmacy Stores, Online, & Others), By Functional Ingredient (Alcohol-Based and Alcohol-Free), By Packaging Type (Dispensing Packets and Pump Bottles), By End-Users (Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals, Household Purposes, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Hand Sanitizer Market size & share expected to reach to USD 17 Billion by 2026 from USD 8 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Overview

Hand sanitizers are a form of hand disinfectants that eliminate a majority of germs and bacteria belonging to the norovirus and clostridium family group. Hand sanitizers are the preferred choice of sanitizing measures where water scarcity is observed. The major driving forces behind the significant growth of the global hand sanitizer market are the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising consumer preference regarding personal hygiene. Promotional advertisement campaigns and portable features of the product make it highly viable for the growth of the market.

Hand sanitizers contain a range of added benefits such as decreasing dryness of the skin, minimizes the risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory infection among disease-riddled patients and these advantages are projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, additional factors including the rising promotional campaigns, rising healthcare infrastructure, and support from the global organizations will promote the growth of the hand sanitizer market over the forecast timeframe.

Industry Major Market Players

Procter and Gamble

Unilever

Chattem Inc

Kutol, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Vi-Jon

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

GOJO Industries Inc.

The Himalayan Drug Company

3M

Certus Medical

Ecolab

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Market Dynamics

The latest developments in the global hand sanitizer market during the forecast are as follows:

Due to the increased demand for hand sanitizers during the peak of COVID-19, Colgate-Palmolive expanded its operational capabilities at Cambridge, Ohio.

Unilever ANZ increased their sanitizer production capacity for the Lifebuoy product line in order to cope up with the demand.

L Brands recently announced a line of hand sanitizers under their Victoria’s Secret brand in order to fill the vacuum of demand and supply.

The global hand sanitizer market can be segmented into hypermarket and supermarkets, specialty stores, drugs stores, departmental & pharmacy stores, online, and others on the basis of distribution channels. The segment pertaining to hypermarkets & supermarkets will account for the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the easy availability of the product and decreased delivery times. Decreased prices and attractive packaged offers will further boost the growth of the global hand sanitizer market to a greater extent.

The global hand sanitizer market can be broken down into restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purposes, and others on the basis of end-users. The category of hospitals will account for the largest market share during the advent of the forecast in terms of global revenue collection due to increased sanitization needs for a variety of medical procedures. Furthermore, rising infection risks among hospitals will further boost the sales in the segment. However, with the emergence of COVID-19, its use has increased for household purposes.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Growth Factors

The major driving forces behind the growth of the global hand sanitizer market can be contributed to the advent of COVID-19 at the beginning of the forecast period coupled with increasing consumer preferences such as a higher degree of personal hygiene. Furthermore, the rapid availability among brick and mortar stores across the globe and the increasing footprint of e-commerce will further propel the growth of the market during the forecast. Moreover, the novel advantage of hand sanitizers of cleanability without any use of water makes it a highly viable solution for a long list of applications where water scarcity is present. Promotional campaigns by the government and the ability of hand sanitizers to be transported at a mobile pace will further propel the growth of the market. Rising advertisement efforts and the rising influence of online and social media measures will open new revenue streams over the advent of the forecast.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Segmentation

The global hand sanitizer market can be segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, functional ingredient, packaging type, end-users, and regions.

The global hand sanitizer market can be divided into gel, foam, liquid, and others. The gel segment is expected to witness the largest market share with current trends predicting a market share of over 45% across the forecast period. The factors responsible for the dominant position in the market can be credited to the easy availability and wider access of products. Additional factors include a wider range of flavors affecting fragrance and decreased microbial population upon usage. The foam-based segment will account for the second-largest market share owing to its ability to penetrate the skin and initialize for a longer period of time.

North America Will Dominate The Global Hand Sanitizer Market During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection. Factors helping accumulate the market share are the wider availability of products and the increased penetration of offline channels. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market and the largest consumer base spending on personal hygiene and care will propel the growth of the global hand sanitizer market during the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast owing to increased awareness among consumers for personal and hand hygiene.

Browse the full report “Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Liquid & Others), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarket & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugs Stores, Departmental & Pharmacy Stores, Online, & Others), By Functional Ingredient (Alcohol-Based and Alcohol-Free), By Packaging Type (Dispensing Packets and Pump Bottles), By End-Users (Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals, Household Purposes, & Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hand-sanitizer-market

The global hand sanitizer market can be segmented on the basis of:

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hypermarket & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drugs Stores

Departmental & Pharmacy Stores

Online

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Functional Ingredient Segment Analysis

Alcohol-Based

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Alcohol-Free

Quats

Chlorine/Iodophor

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Dispensing Packets

Pump Bottles

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purposes

Others

