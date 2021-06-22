Avricore Health Inc (ACVRF) to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) based in Vancouver, Canada focused on networked point-of-care testing in pharmacies technology HealthTab™ today announced that CEO, Hector Bremner will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.



DATE: Thursday, June 24th

TIME: 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Partnered with Abbott Canada to distribute Afinion 2™ blood chemistry analyzer

Secured Master Agreement with Canada’s largest pharmacy group, Shoppers Drug Mart, to utilize HealthTab™ in select locations to screen for diabetes.

About HealthTab™ + RASTR

HealthTab™ is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

As part of this direction for HealthTab™ the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab™ systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors; such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.

The significance of this approach to the market is the enhanced access to screening and early detection of disease, better data for physicians and pharmacists to support their patients, plus new opportunities to conduct research and ensure patient safety.

And, with the emergence of COVID-19 and its variants, the HealthTab™ + RASTR platform can now directly report results from the Abbott ID Now™, or manually report results from rapid-tests, dramatically reducing the administration time and increasing the accuracy and speed of information sharing.

About Avricore Health Inc.