Worldwide Sleeping Mattress Industry to 2027 - Recycling of Mattresses to Provide New Opportunities for Engaged Stakeholders Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleeping Mattress Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report



The sleeping mattress market size was valued at $33,215.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39,961.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.



Sleeping mattress is designed to be used as a bed, which is filled with a cushioning material intended for sleeping. Sleeping mattresses are available in a plethora of materials such as foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses, which cater to the consumer needs. Furthermore, the engaged players keep coming up with innovative products such as mattress cooling app and contactless sleep tracker, which are installed under the mattress to stay relevant in the highly competitive market.



The growth of the global sleeping mattress market is driven by factors such as infrastructural developments, owing to rise in number of hospitality and residential units. In addition, the demand for luxury and customized mattresses is expected to rise. As the mattresses are the indicator of quality of life of an individual and not just limited up to consumer durable market product. Furthermore, with an upsurge in disposable income and rise in affluent population, premium products are likely to gain high traction in upcoming years, thereby propelling the growth.



The prevalence of sleeping disorders such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy is increasing at an alarming rate, owing to inappropriate sleep and health issues. As a result, engaged players are venturing on smart mattresses with artificial intelligence-based technology, which can detect human health and monitor the heart rate and blood pressure while an individual is sleeping. Furthermore, such mattresses can adjusts the temperature accordingly. Such innovations are likely to provide remunerative opportunities for the players' active in the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global sleeping mattress market in the initial quarter and the sales of mattresses dropped drastically; however, the market players adopted the change and shifted toward the omnichannel approach. Furthermore, engaged stakeholders in the industry have come up with novel innovations to lure consumers. For instance, antivirus sleeping mattress does not let bacteria or virus survive longer over the surface of the mattress and provides safety for the sleeper. Thus, such mattresses have gained high traction in the market during the pandemic period.



The global sleeping mattress market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid. By end user, it is segregated into residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The major players operating in the global market are Kurl-on Ltd., Leggett & Platt, Paramount Beds Co. Ltd., Saatva, Serta Simmons, Silentnight groups, Sleep Number Corporation, Tempur Sealy, Spring Air, and Kingsdown.

